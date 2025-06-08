Paddy McGuinness’ shock sex admission with then-wife Christine: ‘It’s not something I’ll be repeating’

Paddy McGuinness previously revealed he was left in agony after a steamy kitchen sex with his then-wife Christine went horribly wrong.

Paddy – who is on The 1% Club for Soccer Aid today (June 8) – was married to Christine for 11 years, before their shock split in 2022. The pair started dating in 2007, and are parents to twins Leo and Penelope, and daughter Felicity.

And, a few years back, funnyman Paddy McGuinness recalled a rather awkward sex session with Christine that didn’t exactly go to plan…

The star previously made the rather risqué confession (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Paddy McGuinness in awkward Christine sex confession

In an interview from 2022, Paddy opened up about his sex life and revealed he once attempted to try something different – only to seriously regret it afterwards…

“So, what happened was that I jumped on the kitchen counter naked and pretty much sat on a chilli. And it wasn’t the best of experiences, I can tell you. Once bitten, twice, shy, that’s for sure. Let me tell you, it was like a ring of fire,” he told The Sun.

Paddy was left in serious pain (Credit: ITV)

Paddy left in agony

This Morning stand-in Paddy then went on to claim it is “not something he will be repeating”.

“I know some people can’t even put chillies in their mouth — and if you do put them in your mouth, they usually leave your body from the same place that I sat on, if you know what I mean. So it’s not something I’ll be repeating.”

Revealing how he recovered, Paddy then explained: “I had to cool the whole situation down in the end and used some Sudocrem and a very cold bath. I have now made a full recovery.”

Christine McGuinness lifts lid on sexuality

In other Paddy and Christine news, the latter recently got candid about her sexuality. The model revealed she’s had “situation-ships” with women.

Speaking on the How To Fail podcast, Christine admitted that someone’s sex has never been something she gets caught up on. And she also admitted that some of her “lovely” experiences have been with women.

She said: “It shouldn’t matter somebody’s gender. It never mattered to me, which was why once me and my ex-husband were separated and I met people, I didn’t properly date. It was more like blurred the lines of friendships for me, and that was normal.”

Christine then admitted: “I, as a teenager, I dated both men and women. My ex-husband knew, my family knew. It was never a secret for me.”

Watch Paddy on The 1% Club for Soccer Aid on Sunday (June 8) at 6:30pm on ITV1.

