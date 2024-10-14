Presenter Gregg Wallace has shared a statement after he was accused of behaving inappropriately while married to fourth wife Anna.

The 59-year-old TV star allegedly threw off his top in front of a younger female colleague while filming the game show Impossible Celebrities in 2018.

Denying all claims, Gregg Wallace, who is married to wife Anna, stated he would never “flirt with” or “hit on” another woman. Before tying the knot with Anna, the star had previously been married three times.

Following the accusation, bosses at the BBC reportedly called him in for a meeting to discuss the “inappropriate sexual comments”. At the time, it was claimed he was told to “change his behaviour”.

An inside source revealed that the MasterChef co-host insisted it was “just banter”. And now he’s spoken out…

MasterChef host Greg Wallace ‘madly in love’ with wife

In a now-deleted Instagram Story shared yesterday (October 13), Gregg addressed his alleged “inappropriate behaviour” from six years ago.

“The allegations were investigated by the BBC six years ago, and my comments were found to be not sexual. I repeat not sexual,” he said.

“Something else that I feel very strongly about – strong enough to be on [Instagram] – nobody six years ago or since has accused me of flirting with anybody or hitting on anybody.”

He continued: “And that’s important to me and I say this for my wife Anna, who I’ve been true to and madly in love with since the day I met her. I don’t want anybody to misunderstand this and make it look like I was flirting with somebody.”

Gregg insisted that “Nobody accused me of that,” adding: “I never have.”

New statement

In a new update today (October 14), Gregg said the investigation was made “promptly when it happened” by the BBC six years ago. He continued to state that the outcome was that he “didn’t say anything sexual”.

“The story that’s hitting the newspapers, this was investigated promptly when it happened six years ago by the BBC. And the outcome of that was that i hadn’t said anything sexual. I’ll need to repeat this again. I didn’t say anything sexual. Thank you for your time,” he said.

Gregg then added: “Despite what the newspapers are saying, nobody six years ago accused me of flirting with anybody, or hitting on anybody. And the reason I say this is because of my wife Anna. I have always been true to my wife Anna and have never flirted or hit on anybody in the 12 years that I met her and fell in love with her. And it’s important that, so people don’t misunderstand that I am true to my wife.”

‘We do not tolerate any form of inappropriate behaviour’

The allegations against Gregg have resurfaced years after the BBC launched an investigation into workplace culture, with the hope that it would squash the “abuse of power”.

The insider who accused Gregg of his behaviour had previously questioned why he has been allowed to continue to co-host MasterChef without any consequences.

A spokesman for the BBC responded to The Sun after the newspaper reached out. “Whilst we do not comment on individuals, if issues are raised they are dealt with swiftly and appropriately at the time,” they said.

“We do not tolerate any form of inappropriate behaviour and have robust processes in place.”

