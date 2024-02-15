Gregg Wallace has been a firm favourite on the telly for *years* – and he’s also been popular with the ladies, marrying four times before finding lasting love with current wife Anne-Marie Sterpini.

Making his debut back in 2002, the presenter – on Inside The Factory tonight (February 15) – has gone on to carve a mega-successful career. From a Strictly stint to becoming synonymous with MasterChef, Gregg is showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

Away from the TV shows though, it’s fair to say he’s had a rather colourful love life. Gregg has been through a slew of relationship struggles before meeting his current partner, Anne-Marie.

So how many times has Gregg been married? And how did he meet his current missus? Keep reading to find out…

The TV star has had a colourful love life (Credit: ITV)

Gregg Wallace – his first wife

Gregg was 24 years old when he met his first wife Christine. He was working at a local greengrocer shop at the time. Throwing caution to the wind, the pair married in an impromptu wedding ceremony, followed by a meal in a pie and mash shop.

Sadly, the marriage lasted just six weeks. Gregg opened up about their romance in his autobiography.

He joked how their marriage was “possibly the shortest marriage in the world”, and admitted he knew it was a mistake even before they tied the knot.

Who did Gregg Wallace marry next?

In 1993, the MasterChef star met his soon-to-be-second wife Denise, a pastry chef. The following year, they welcomed their son Tom. In 1997, their daughter Libby was born.

The couple finally tied the knot in 1999 and were married for five years. In 2004, they ended up divorcing after Denise discovered Gregg was allegedly having an affair with one of his employees.

She was so ill and it’s so sad.

Denise furiously ranted he would “never change” in an explosive interview with People in 2009.

While the children stayed with Denise at first following their split, Gregg battled for full custody when her alcoholism got worse. Sadly, in 2017, Denise died following a tough battle with alcohol addiction.

Gregg commented: “She was so ill and it’s so sad… I’ve had some pretty bad press and people get me wrong. They think I’m a Millwall football hooligan and a womaniser, but I’m not. I like reading history books with a glass of fine wine. And family. Like I say, I love family life.”

Gregg Wallace – ‘huge mistake’ with his third wife

Gregg struck up a romance with third wife Heidi Brown via X, then known as Twitter in 2009. Heidi, a biology teacher, exchanged messages with Gregg on the site, and things quickly took a romantic turn.

Just four months later they moved in with one another, and in 2010 they tied the knot.

However, just 15 months after their lavish nuptials, the pair called it quits and separated.

“The third one was a huge mistake. Probably the unhappiest I have ever been in my life but she was a teacher and was really good with the kids,” said Gregg.

Gregg is married to Anne-Marie (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Gregg Wallace and Anne-Marie

Then in 2013, Gregg finally found ‘the one’ who he also met via X, then known as Twitter. Current wife Anne-Marie dropped Gregg a DM to talk about all things ingredients.

Gregg told HELLO! Magazine at the time: “I just looked at Anna’s photo and thought, ‘Wow, she’s pretty’.”

The pair tied the knot in August 2016 and MasterChef co-host John Torode even served as best man at the wedding. Three years later in May 2019, they welcomed their son, Sid Massimo Wallace.

Gregg, who is 22 years older than Anne-Marie, added: “I think it’s just luck, and I got very lucky this time. Very lucky.”

He has also added of Anne-Marie: “Honestly, we’ve never had a row. I always thought love is a bit of a lottery, but I’ve just hit the jackpot.

Inside The Factory is on BBC Two tonight (February 15) on BBC Two.

