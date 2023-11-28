I’m A Celeb star Grace Dent quit the show yesterday, and now her MasterChef star Gregg Wallace has hit back at some rumours surrounding her exit.

On Monday (November 27), it was announced that Grace had quit the jungle. The statement read: “Unfortunately Grace Dent has left the show on medical grounds. She has been a great campmate and will be missed by her fellow celebrities and viewers alike”.

Rumours have suggested it is due to the food critic not being impressed with the food she was fed on the show. However, Gregg has now given his opinion on whether that is true or not.

While it was said Grace quit I’m A Celeb on medical grounds, some have assumed it was because of the food (Credit: ITV)

‘I don’t know why she has left’

Speaking at the Rose d’Or Awards last night, Gregg said: “Listen she has been a guest judge on MasterChef many times and I am sure she can cope with a bit of dodgy food in the jungle”.

The 59-year-old insisted he doesn’t think the food is the “reason she has gone”. However, he confessed: “I don’t know why she has left”.

“John Torode told me about it. I hope she is OK,” Gregg added.

Grace has yet to disclose whether the food made any impact on her quitting.

While at the Rose d’Or Awards, Gregg admitted he was unaware Grace had left (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Grace felt she had ‘let down’ her I’m A Celeb campmates

During Monday’s episode, Grace’s campmates were informed of Grace’s departure from the show. To say goodbye, she wrote a farewell message, which was read aloud by Hollyoaks actor Nick Pickard.

“My Dear campmates, I’m so sorry to let you down. I have left the camp for medical reasons,” Grace said. “My heart is broken, I have loved and enjoyed getting to know you all. You’ve held me up and it’s been a pleasure being your friend through this experience”.

“Leaving you all at this stage will be one of the saddest things in my life. I love you all. Your friend, Miss Grace Dent”.

While Grace’s campmates had only known her for a week, they were still emotional surrounding the news.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity star Grace Dent reportedly paid full fee, despite quitting show early

I’m A Celebrity 2023 continues on ITV tonight, Tuesday, November 28, at 9pm.

What do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and then let us know.