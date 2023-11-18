James Martin returns to work after announcing ‘break’ to treat facial cancer as fans urge him to ‘take care’

TV chef James Martin has fans concerned on Instagram after he appeared to be hard at work after revealing he was taking time out to treat his cancer.

A couple of years ago, the 51-year-old chef was diagnosed with facial cancer. However, it wasn’t until this July that he announced it to the public.

As previously reported James, who hosts James Martin’s Saturday Morning on ITV, revealed earlier this month that he will be “a little bit of a break”.

“For me personally, I’ve been through a lot of [bleep] with cancer. But I’m getting sorted at the end of next month,” he said. “I will be back fighting at the end of February but I’m going on a little bit of a break to get that sorted.”

‘We’re back!’

On Thursday (November 16), James took to Instagram to announce that he was back to work and filming for James Martin’s Saturday Morning.

“We’re back! Full day filming @saturdayjamesmartin and to the local for one,” he wrote, adding the beer emoji.

Aren’t you meant to be taking it easy and sorting your health out Mr Martin?

He attached a series of snapshots of the set, including what looked to be meat, fish, vegetables and jelly in the kitchen.

Racking up over 4,200 likes, many of James’ 731,000 followers shared their concerns in the comments section surrounding his health.

James Martin fans send love

Fans were surprised to see James still working. Especially after he announced he would be taking a break from his career soon to focus on his health.

“I thought you were supposed to be taking time off to get better James or are you still on a high after your amazing tour. Take care of yourself,” one user wrote.

“Aren’t you meant to be taking it easy and sorting your health out Mr Martin?” another person shared.

“Echoing the other comments… make sure you get your self better,” a third remarked.

“Thought you were headed straight to hospital after the tour!? Remember to stop and smell the roses and take time for you!” a fourth commented.

