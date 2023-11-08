Celebrity chef James Martin has revealed he’ll take time out of the spotlight to have further cancer treatment.

The star, who hosts James Martin’s Saturday Morning on ITV, has shared a new update on his health and revealed he “will be back fighting” in the New Year.

James, 51, was diagnosed with facial cancer a couple of years ago but only announced it back in July this year.

TV chef James Martin issues cancer update

Earlier this week, James shared a message about his health with fans at his live show at Liverpool’s Philharmonic Hall.

According to The Mirror, he thanked his fans for supporting him over his 30-year career in television. He said: “On a personal note, I just wanted to say thank you for 30 years of television.”

James then added: “For me personally, I’ve been through a lot of [bleep] with cancer. But I’m getting sorted at the end of next month.”

He then went on to admit that, as a result, he would be taking “a little bit of a break”. James said: “I will be back fighting at the end of February but I’m going on a little bit of a break to get that sorted.”

It’s reported the TV star went on to thank everyone for their supportive messages in the wake of him sharing his diagnosis.

Chef’s infamous outburst prompted by series of events in his life

James’ career break comes after his foul-mouthed rant at his TV crew surfaced online earlier this year.

Later on, James said the outburst was because of a few events that were taking place in his life at that time. These included the death of his grandfather, a burglary at his home and his cancer diagnosis.

He said: “I was then diagnosed with cancer on my face and I had to have surgery, which I couldn’t do until two days before Christmas when we had finished filming. Since then it has returned on several occasions and I have to have regular treatments.”

