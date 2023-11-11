James Martin ‘replaced’ by Jimmy Doherty as he takes break to ‘sort’ his cancer

Jimmy Doherty has reportedly been poached by ITV as James Martin announces a “career break” amidst his cancer.

The Jimmy’s Farm star and Jamie Oliver’s childhood bestie has been seen previously on BBC and Channel 4.

He will soon change channels for a new ITV show: Jimmy’s Taste of Florida. The five-parter will commence in February 2024 and will follow Jimmy on a culinary journey around the Sunshine State.

James Martin steeping back until early 2024

The report by The Sun comes as fellow foodie James Martin announced that he will be taking a break to “sort out” his cancer.

James Martin was diagnosed with facial cancer in 2017 (Credit: ITV)

The 51-year-old TV chef recently revealed that he was diagnosed with facial cancer in 2017, something that he had until now kept secret from the public. In spite of an operation to have it removed the following year, it has returned multiple times since.

I’m going on a little bit of a break.

In an emotional announcement at a live show in Liverpool this week, James reportedly told fans: “On a personal note, I just wanted to say thank you for 30 years of television. For me personally, I’ve been through a lot of [bleep] with cancer. But I’m getting sorted at the end of next month. I will be back fighting at the end of February but I’m going on a little bit of a break to get that sorted.

He finished up by saying: “I just wanted to say thank you for all your support and all your messages.”

James was the host of BBC’s Saturday Kitchen for a decade from 2006 to 2016. After this he moved to ITV, where he has had his own show, Saturday Morning with James Martin, since 2017. He has also presented various cooking documentaries in recent years.

