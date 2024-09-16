Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes announced their split in May and since then, a lot has happened.

Most recently, GB News presenter Eamonn, 64, was seen enjoying a getaway with his rumoured girlfriend Katie Alexander, 42. Meanwhile, at the weekend, reports claimed that Ruth has hired a “fierce” divorce lawyer.

So what’s been all the twists and turns since Ruth and Eamonn confirmed their divorce news? Let’s take a look…

Ruth has reportedly hired a “fierce” divorce lawyer (Credit: ITV)

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes

In most recent news, The Sun has claimed that Ruth has hired divorce lawyer Catherine Costley – who has reportedly worked under the country’s top divorce lawyer Baroness Fiona Shackleton. Shackleton represented the now King Charles in his split from Princess Diana.

Ruth is putting her best foot forward and holding her head up high.

The publication claims that on her website, Costley says: “I am listed in the Top 23 Divorce Lawyers on Midult.com’s directory, where I am described as ‘serenity itself, methodical, thoughtful and kind’ but also ‘progressive’ and ‘fierce’.”

A source has claimed: “Ruth is putting her best foot forward and holding her head up high. Of course, she has hired one of the best lawyers in the business so she can protect her future after decades of hard work in the industry.

Eamonn has enjoyed a getaway with Katie Alexander (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“However, she has been left shocked by Eamonn’s public display of affection towards Katie and has found it hurtful.”

ED! has contacted reps for Ruth for comment.

Since their split was announced in May, there’s been many twists and turns emerging in the press. It’s believed the pair split a year ago and had been keeping things on the down-low.

In June, reports claimed that Ruth was left “upset” and “devastated” after discovering messages on Eamonn’s laptop from another woman.

A source alleged to The Sun at the time: “Ruth was completely taken by surprise when she saw the messages. She had no idea what had been going on between them. She was devastated. Not only was she very upset but she was also angry.”

Eamonn and Ruth announced their split in May (Credit: Cover Images)

Eamonn Holmes and Katie Alexander

Since then, reports claimed that Eamonn has moved on with relationship counsellor Katie Alexander. In June, a source claimed that Katie was “helping Eamonn through the tough times but doesn’t want to be seen as a marriage wrecker”.

Meanwhile, earlier this month (September 2024), Eamonn and Katie were seen at an airport as they jetted off on a cruise.

“The cruise is just the latest proof of their closeness,” a source told The Sun. “Katie has been telling pals she and Eamonn are going to be for keeps — and now everyone is starting to believe her.

“Eamonn’s zest for her — the latest being this all-expenses-paid trip — has wowed Ruth and pals. He has found a new lease of life for sure. Everyone is amazed.”

In one of the latest twists, a source claimed that Eamonn and Katie have thought about moving in together.

A source told The Sun: “Katie’s assured him she’s in it for the long haul and they’re both settling down nicely. They’ve been spending so much time at his Kingston flat that they’re even looking to move in together permanently.”

ED! contacted reps for Eamonn and Ruth.

