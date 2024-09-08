Eamonn Holmes has reportedly whisked his new girlfriend on a luxury trip away – but it’s been claimed Ruth Langsford is not too happy.

Eamonn, 64, has been linked to Katie Alexander, 42, following his split from Ruth Langsford. However, there’s been no confirmation from the TV presenter whether he and Katie are dating.

Now, it’s been reported that Eamonn has taken Katie on holiday – which has left Ruth ‘gobsmacked’ and her friends surprised, according to sources.

Ruth and Eamonn split earlier this year (Credit: ITV)

Eamonn Holmes ‘moves on’ after Ruth Langsford split

Eamonn and Ruth confirmed their split earlier this year, after 14 years of marriage. The pair also share a son, Jack, 22.

Since then, Eamonn has reportedly grown close to relationship counsellor Katie Alexander – who he allegedly first met on social media in 2015.

And now, it‘s been claimed that things are going from strength to strength for Eamonn and Katie, as he has reportedly taken her on a luxury holiday.

Eamonn has reportedly taken his new girlfriend on holiday (Credit: GB news)

Eamonn ‘takes new girlfriend on holiday’

“The cruise is just the latest proof of their closeness,” a source told The Sun.

They added: “Katie has been telling pals she and Eamonn are going to be for keeps — and now everyone is starting to believe her.”

The insider continued: “Eamonn’s zest for her — the latest being this all-expenses-paid trip — has wowed Ruth and pals. He has found a new lease of life for sure. Everyone is amazed.”

Ruth Langsford on why she still wears wedding ring

It comes after Ruth revealed the reason why she is still wearing her wedding ring – despite her split from Eamonn.

In a recent Instagram post, some people wondered why Ruth, 64, was still sporting her wedding ring. Many fans have spotted both Eamonn and Ruth still wearing them in recent appearances.

One of her followers wrote in the comments section of a recent video: “Why has she still got her wedding rings on?” Ruth defiantly replied: “Because I’m still married.”

ED! UK has contacted Eamonn & Ruth’s representatives for comment.

Read more: Inside Ruth Langsford’s close friendship with ‘TV son’ Rylan

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.