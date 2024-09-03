Ruth Langsford has finally addressed why she’s still wearing her wedding ring following her split from Eamonn Holmes.

In May, the former couple announced they had broken up. They married in 2010 and have a son, Jack, together.

In a recent Instagram post, some people wondered why Ruth, 64, was still sporting her wedding ring. Many fans have spotted both Eamonn and Ruth still wearing them in recent appearances.

Why Ruth Langsford is still wearing her wedding ring

In a recent video, the Loose Women star was busy showing her followers how she food preps for the week. She wrote alongside a clip of her making a healthy juice: “SUNDAY FOOD PREP! Lots of you ask how I make my green juice that I take to work in the mornings… well this is how.

Why has she still got her wedding rings on?

“It varies depending on what I’ve got in the fridge but you get the jist… easy way to get some fruit and veg down!”

But, one follower was distracted and wrote in the comments wrote: “Why has she still got her wedding rings on?”

Ruth defiantly replied: “Because I’m still married.”

Ruth Langsford explained why she’s still wearing her wedding ring (Credit: ITV)

Eamonn Holmes wedding ring

Eamonn was also recently spotted still wearing his wedding ring on social media. It led to speculation among his fans as to why he was still sporting it.

After seeing Eamonn on set of GB News with his wedding band on his finger, one person commented: “He’s still wearing his wedding ring.”

Another said: “It’s up to him if and when he decides to take it off.”

A third reasoned: “He’s still married.”

Eamonn and Ruth announced their split in May (Credit: Cover Images)

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes split

It comes after recent reports claimed that Ruth feels ready for a “clean slate”.

A source apparently told Bella: “Ruth doesn’t want constant reminders of Eamonn lying about the house and has told him she wants him to pack up his belongings and move out.

“Ruth doesn’t want him to feel like he can pop back and forth when he likes to grab bits, she wants a clean slate and has even told friends she might change the locks.”

