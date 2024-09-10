Eamonn Holmes is reportedly set to move in with his alleged new girlfriend, Katie Alexander, following his split from Ruth Langsford.

The GB News presenter, 64, has become linked with Katie, 42, in the last few months. He and ex Ruth announced their divorce in May after 14 years of marriage.

According to a new report, Eamonn and Katie – who recently jetted off on a break on a cruise – feel “keen” to “move into a bigger place”.

A source has told The Sun: “Katie’s assured him she’s in it for the long haul and they’re both settling down nicely. They’ve been spending so much time at his Kingston flat that they’re even looking to move in together permanently.

“Eamonn doesn’t want to stay in his rented place as it’s too small, too expensive and, without air conditioning, gets very hot. It’s on the basement floor as well, with people looking in as they walk past all the time so isn’t private enough for them.”

The insider added: “With that in mind, they’re really keen to move into a bigger place in the country with lots of land. Katie will obviously be there to care for Eamonn as he grows older and thinks it’s best to do that somewhere without prying eyes.”

It comes after Eamonn and Katie jetted off on a break away last weekend. The move has reportedly left Loose Women star Ruth “wowed”.

“The cruise is just the latest proof of their closeness,” a source told The Sun.

They added: “Katie has been telling pals she and Eamonn are going to be for keeps — and now everyone is starting to believe her.

“Eamonn’s zest for her — the latest being this all-expenses-paid trip — has wowed Ruth and pals. He has found a new lease of life for sure. Everyone is amazed.”

Katie and Eamonn have been linked for some months. However, neither have confirmed their relationship status.

In June, a source alleged that Katie was “helping” Eamonn through his split from Ruth. They told The Mirror: “She doesn’t want to be seen as a marriage wrecker.

“The friendship has grown in recent months but Eamonn’s marriage has been over for some time.”

