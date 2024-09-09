Former This Morning presenters Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford shocked fans back in May by announcing their split after 14 years of marriage and 27 years together.

Although no reason was given at the time, it was later alleged that Ruth had “found messages” between Eamonn and another woman.

Shortly after he moved out of the family home, Katie Alexander reportedly visited Eamonn, 64.

Katie – 22 years Eamonn’s junior – apparently first met the GB News host in 2015.

‘Truth’ behind Eamonn Holmes and Katie Alexander’s relationship

Katie left a comment on Eamonn’s Instagram page nine years ago, sparking conversation.

Reports claimed that during this time Eamonn treated Katie with a trip to Center Parcs.

He also allegedly bought tickets for Katie to see a Beyoncé concert and Manchester United play.

The pair recently look a trip to Carrickfergus in Eamonn’s motherland of Ireland.

And a waitress who reportedly served the pair four days in a row at restaurant Papa Browns has spilled all on their alleged romance.

She told The Sun: “They looked happy. He appeared quite frail and it took a minute to recognise him, but he was always very polite and friendly.

“Both of them appeared at ease with being seen together. Eamonn really enjoyed it.”

Ruth Langsford’s ‘anger’

Loose Women anchor Ruth, who shares 22-year-old son Jack with Eamonn, reportedly felt “devastated and angry” after discovering messaged between Eamonn and another woman.

A source told The Sun in June that Ruth discovered the messages on a laptop.

They said: “She had no idea what had been going on between them. She was devastated. Not only was she very upset but she was also angry.”

ED! contacted reps for Eamonn and Ruth at the time.

Eamonn and Katie romantic break

Eamonn and Katie are currently enjoying a late summer getaway after being photographed landing in Barcelona over the weekend.

The pair have set off on a luxury Mediterranean cruise, according to reports.

He has found a new lease of life for sure.

Eamonn used a mobility scooter as he arrived at the port. Katie walked alongside him carrying their luggage and a walking frame.

Meanwhile, a source claimed to The Sun: “Katie has been telling pals she and Eamonn are going to be for keeps — and now everyone is starting to believe her.

“Eamonn’s zest for her — the latest being this all-expenses-paid trip — has wowed Ruth and pals. He has found a new lease of life for sure. Everyone is amazed.”

ED! contacted reps for Eamonn and Ruth for comment.

