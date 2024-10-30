In the wake of her split from Eamonn Holmes after a 14-year marriage, Ruth Langsford is navigating her new life as a single woman.

The news, which shocked many, claimed that Eamonn had moved out of their Surrey home prior to the announcement.

Now, Ruth is facing single life and co-parenting her 22-year-old son, Jack, with Eamonn.

Ruth Langsford is reportedly concerned about her son (Credit: ITV)

Ruth Langsford news

As the festive season approaches, the former couple will be forced to decide how they will spend Christmas as a blended family.

In a heartfelt interview with Woman & Home, Loose Women star Ruth recently expressed that she wants “happiness” for son Jack.

She said: “When you have children, you look at them starting out in life and just want everything to be good for them, for them to be happy and to not have their hearts broken. You can’t guarantee any of that, but that’s what I want most for Jack.”

Sources close to Ruth now reveal that Jack’s wellbeing has become her predominant focus.

A source shared with OK! Magazine: “Ruth has been keeping her head down since she and Eamonn split, and her main focus is always on Jack. She just wants to protect him and put his happiness first as they navigate this next chapter.

“Ruth admitted recently that she never wants Jack’s heart to get broken – this is her way of saying she’s still hurting and never wants her children to go through the pain she has. Happiness is all she’s ever wanted and she’s still hurting.”

ED! has contacted reps for Ruth for comment.

Ruth and Eamonn announced their split in May (Credit: SplashNews)

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford split

Reportedly, Eamonn may have found love with Katie Alexander, a 42-year-old relationship counsellor, and has been seen spending time with her abroad.

Amid these changes, Ruth has to brace herself for the upcoming holiday season. This will be her first Christmas since the separation.

In a past interview, Ruth admitted that she didn’t mind spending the holidays away from Eamonn: “Being apart for Christmas has never been a problem. I wouldn’t be going to Belfast this year because I need to be with my mum. It’s about family for me.”

However, this year’s separation will be different.

Sources suggest that although Ruth is dreading the festive season, she is staying strong.

“Ruth is dreading Christmas coming up, because it will be her first one apart from Eamonn – who could be spending it with his new partner,” the source added to OK!.

Jack might also choose to spend the holiday differently, which the source claims adds another concern for Ruth.

Amidst her struggles, Ruth has been spotted with a new hairstyle and spending time with friends, including This Morning presenter Rylan Clark.

ED! has contacted reps for Ruth for comment.

Read more: Loose Women pulled from schedule today as Ruth Langsford makes announcement on air

What do you think of Eamonn and Ruth’s split? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.