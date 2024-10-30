Loose Women isn’t on air today after a surprise change to the schedule.

The ITV show usually airs Monday to Friday at 12.30pm and concludes at 1.30pm. However, it has now been replaced by an ITV news special.

Loose Women taken off air today

It seems that the time slot has been taken up by a very different installment.

Ruth Langsford explained the shake-up on Tuesday’s show.

“I’ve got to stop you there,” Ruth said to her guests before adding: “We are running out of time massively. Thank you so much.

“That is it for today; we are not here tomorrow. It is the Budget, how lovely.”

She concluded: “But we will be back with you on Thursday at 12.30pm with Strictly‘s Johannes and Montell.”

The broadcast of The Chancellor’s Budget 2024, which will begin at 12.15p.m. and end at 1.50p.m, is instead taking up Loose Women’s usual part of the schedule.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves will deliver Labour’s first Budget in 14 years.

The special will outline the government’s upcoming spending choices and any plans for raising or lowering taxes.

It will also include decisions about spending on health, schools, police, and other public services.

Loose Women news

Just last week, Loose Women star Coleen Nolan announced some of her very own news.

She shared a new addition to her family in a heartfelt clip on Instagram.

Speaking directly to her audience, Coleen revealed: “Off again to look at maybe fostering a little dog that we’ve seen.”

She added: “Just can’t help ourselves!! Check out my Insta later to see if we decided to foster a fluffy friend.”

The star later gushed to social media: “I’VE JUST GOT ANOTHER DOG. Introducing Buster Nolan.”

In a newer post, she shared snippets of her day and the precious first moments with Buster, a 14-year-old Shih Tzu.

Adorable!

