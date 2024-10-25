Loose Women star Coleen Nolan announces new family arrival as she gushes ‘we love him so much already’

Loose Women star Coleen Nolan has announced the latest addition to her family through a heartfelt video on Instagram.

Known for her love of animals, Coleen took to her Instagram to share the news of fostering a little dog.

Coleen Nolan revealed that she recently fostered a dog (Credit: Cover Images)

Loose Women star Coleen Nolan reveals new dog

In an Instagram video, Coleen is seen partaking in the social media trend set to the classic song ‘Somethin’ Stupid’ by Frank and Nancy Sinatra.

Speaking directly to her audience while driving, Coleen excitedly revealed: “Off again to look at maybe fostering a little dog that we’ve seen.”

She teased with a promise for an update in her caption: “Just can’t help ourselves!! Check out my Insta later to see if we decided to foster a fluffy friend.”

True to her word, Coleen later updated her Instagram fans with the exciting news. “I’VE JUST GOT ANOTHER DOG. Introducing Buster Nolan,” she said.

In a new post, she also shared snippets of her day and the heartwarming first moments with Buster, a 14-year-old Shih Tzu.

“Buster Nolan. We have just fostered the most adorable 14-year-old Shih Tzu,” Coleen gushed in the caption. “Once we brought him home, we already knew this is going to be his forever home, we love him so much already! Buster, welcome to the family!”

Fans react

Fan reactions were overwhelmingly positive, with many expressing their admiration for Coleen’s choice to adopt and her love for animals.

Comments flooded in, praising the Loose Women star for her compassionate decision.

“Aww he’s a cutie Coleen, I bet you wanted to take them all,” one fan gushed.

“You are the best he’s so settled already by looking at him, I couldn’t have left them all. Wish people would think to adopt rather than buying a puppy Coleen,” another echoed.

A third shared their excitement: “Aww that’s so lovely. Shih Tzus are a fantastic little dog. Very loyal and loving. What a lucky boy to have his forever home with you.”

The singer and presenter is an animal lover (Credit: ITV)

Interestingly, this announcement also stirred a conversation among fans regarding Coleen’s potential in television, specifically taking over the beloved show, For the Love of Dogs.

The popular ITV show set at Battersea Dogs & Cats Home was famously presented by Paul O’Grady until his death in March 2023. Since then, This Morning host Alison Hammond bagged the coveted role as his replacement.

However, Alison’s involvement has garnered mixed reactions from fans.

“Coleen, like others have said. You should have taken over the Paul O’Grady show,” one fan pointed out.

Others echoed this sentiment: “ITV is missing a trick. You should be Battersea girl. Sorry Alison, love you but this girl deserves that role so much.”

“Congratulations on your new dog he’s going to be so happy at your house. You should be on the programme to present Battersea Dogs Home,” a third fan agreed.

