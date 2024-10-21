This Morning star Ben Shephard was left not knowing where to look today, as the Loose Women cast left him very flustered as they teased this afternoon’s programme.

The This Morning host, his co-star Cat Deeley and head of today’s Loose Women panel Ruth Langsford spoke via video link between the two studios, where Ruth showed off what today’s LW had to come.

Ben Shephard couldn’t help but blush on today’s show (Credit: This Morning / ITV)

Ben Shephard left blushing over Loose Women star

Today’s Loose Women saw actress Emily Atack join the programme’s beloved cast – as well as a nearly nude show from Coleen!

Emily is currently a star of Rivals on Disney+ and in the programme, she appears wearing her birthday suit! Yep, absolutely nothing!

Consequently, in support of Emily’s barely-there antics, Coleen appeared to strip off in today’s preview of the show. Evidently, Ben was left very flustered.

Coleen was nearly nude live on air! (Credit: Loose Women / ITV)

Ruth stated: “You might wonder as I said, why we are standing behind this hedge. Well, we are loving telly’s newest bonk-buster Rivals.

“Emily Atack is here to give us all the behind the scenes gossip and someone here is very excited.”

Coleen then popped up on the screen, with green shrubbery covering her modesty. Coleen quipped: “Anyone for tennis Ben?”

This isn’t the first time Coleen has stripped off on telly! (Credit: Loose Women / ITV)

Loose Women star Coleen Nolan strips off

She then whacked a tennis ball across the screen and with the magic of telly, Ben swiped back with his own racket in the This Morning studio and exclaimed: “Never trust Coleen with balls. They can go everywhere.”

Coleen replied: “Don’t you know it.”

A blushing Ben quickly ensured Coleen wasn’t accidentally exposed by chiming in: “Ladies your hedge has dropped!”

Coleen quipped in response: “You don’t need to see these!”

Concluding their skit, Ben cheekily replied: “No, not again. You’re right!”

Although this may have been a first for Ben, this isn’t the first time Coleen has stripped off on the telly!

Coleen previously starred on Ashley Banjo’s The Real Full Monty. This is where she stripped off for charity to raise awareness for Breast Cancer in support of her two sisters.

The star’s sister Bernie died in 2013 after battling breast cancer. Her sister Linda is also currently fighting the disease, which she shared last year that it had now spread to her brain.

