Host of the Great British Bake Off Alison Hammond might be happily in a relationship now, but she’s previously expressed that the idea of a wedding doesn’t sit right with her.

The 49-year-old presenter went public with boyfriend David Putnam back in April.

According to reports, Alison and David met when she employed his services as a masseuse. As noted by MailOnline, David is also a Russian 6ft 10in model and 24 years old.

But speaking last September, she revealed she wasn’t keen on exchanging vows anytime soon.

Alison Hammond doesn’t want to feel ‘tied down’

During an appearance on Gyles Brandreth’s podcast Rosebud, Alison admitted said that the word marriage gives her “cold feet”.

“I always – not think there’s something better – but I always get a bit nervous to know that is it,” she told to the This Morning regular.

“I just feel like I’m tied down and I don’t like it, when really and truly, I’m getting to that age now where I think, Alison, let go – it’s okay to settle down.”

So will things change now she’s loved up with David? Sounds like it’s best not to buy a hat just yet!

Alison is happily in a relationship with David (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Brutal revenge on ex

While Alison has never been married, she was once engaged to security guard Jamie Savage. The pair met via a dating site. She also has a son, Aidan, 19, who she shares with cab driver Noureddine Boufaied.

However, she’s a wily old fox and did get her own back on one unnamed ex. Alison revealed on The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan in 2022 how she got her own back on a ex by not mentioning him in her book.

“I really wanted to [bleep] my ex off so I didn’t include him at all. I phoned him up and said: ‘Are you okay with me putting you in the book?’ and he said: ‘Yeah, that’s fine, I’d love you to,’ and I just left him out,” Alison explained.

“And then I sent him the book!” she added, brutally.

Alison hosts the Great British Bake Off Tuesdays at 8pm on Channel 4. It repeats Sunday October 20 at 5.55pm.

