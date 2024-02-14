Ben Ofoedu slams Vanessa Feltz for stealing ‘best years of his life’ as he drops bombshell about starting a family

Phats & Small singer and ex of Vanessa Feltz, Ben Ofoedu, isn’t happy with his image as a love-cheat after he admitted to infidelity during his relationship with the star.

In fact, there’s a lot 51-year-old Ben still has to say about his much-documented split from Vanessa.

The pair called time on their 17-year romance a year ago and now Ben is dating new girlfriend Precious Muir.

Ben told Mail Online: “I wasn’t very clever with my last relationship. I didn’t look at where the person was, and love was blinding me – I thought love conquers all but inevitably it doesn’t. I gave myself to someone for a quarter of my life and ultimately I got nothing from it… it’s absolutely heartbreaking.”

Ben and Vanessa in happier times back in 2021 (Credit: Splash Nrws)

Ben Ofoedu and Vanessa Feltz: ‘It’s absolutely heartbreaking’

The singer, who met Vanessa when he was 34, reckons he “lived 17 years in her life and it was all what she wanted”. He commented that being with Precious makes him feel “34 again and like I have got my life back”.

Ben met Precious, 34, at an event. She’s a model and reality star who appeared on Channel 4’s The Circle.

Dropping a bit of a bombshell about babies, Ben added: “I’m looking forward to a bright future. Many more Valentine’s Days, living together and children. And these things are incredibly exciting for me. Precious has made me feel like I have got my life back.”

Ben is now planning to move forward with new girlfriend Precious (Credit: Splash News)

Ben says: “I was strung along”

Meanwhile Vanessa, 61, recently opened up about how she was having a night in for the first time in over a year. The presenter has thrown herself back onto the scene and recently appeared on Celebs Go Dating.

That hasn’t stopped Ben taking several pops at his ex-girlfriend. In his latest interview, he claims Vanessa used him as “arm candy”.

Ben said he was “so in love” but felt like he was being “strung along and she just wanted a bit of arm candy”. He added that he wanted “marriage and kids and real love”.

He went on to declare that for Vanessa, he was a “cooler, younger guy that gave her a youthful appearance”. Ben went on to add: “A woman can take your best years of being 34, 35 and 36 and throughout your 40s and she’s saying he did this, and spinning a narrative to make me look like the bad guy, and I’m left picking up the pieces.”

ED! has contacted Vanessa for comment.

