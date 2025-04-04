Inside Ben Ofoedu’s three-day ‘no-expense-spared’ wedding to fiancée Vanessa – Boyzone star best man; famous guests; tropical honeymoon

Ben Ofoedu, the Phats & Small singer who made headlines due to his former relationship with Vanessa Feltz, has opened up about his upcoming wedding.

Speaking in a new interview, Ben’s big day with fiancee Vanessa Brown is scheduled to be stretched out across three days with a host of famous faces on the guest list.

The lavish bash is also set to see 52-year-old Ben and Vanessa, 29, say ‘I do’ in the Lake District after they got engaged in New York in February following a reported ‘whirlwind romance’.

Ben Ofoedu and ex Vanessa Feltz, pictured here when they were a couple. They were together for over 16 years (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Ben Ofoedu wedding plans

While talking to The Sun, Ben revealed he and his businesswoman partner don’t want “anything long-winded.” However, Ben confessed they have a lot of arrangements to make for when they tie the knot.

They are getting wed at a castle with a chapel, and 60 of their nearest and dearest will be on hand to watch them exchange vows.

The night before Ben and Vanessa’s nuptials, the couple will host family and celeb pals with a summer soiree. Those celebrations will include a barbecue ahead of the full wedding day. And there will also be a farewell brunch, meaning, in Ben’s words, the wedding will be “jam-packed”.

‘World class’ entertainment

Additionally, the entertainment will be thoroughly sumptuous.

Ben said: “We’ve got everything from a bagpiper to a saxophonist. And then we’re thinking of maybe hiring a carousel because the venue has got beautiful gardens.

You only get married once.

“We’ve got a dedicated marquee specifically for entertainment. So I think everyone attending is going to have such a great three days. It’s going to be no expense spared. You only get married once.”

Shane Lynch will be Ben’s best man (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Who is on the guest list?

Meanwhile, the wedding party will include Boyzone’s Shane Lynch – Ben’s best man – and pop faves Dane Bowers and S Club’s Bradley Wright. Abz Love, who announced a reunion with Five, is also attending.

Furthermore, Ben explains, his friends have all given Vanessa the “thumbs up”.

Ben will also be having a stag do, even though he feels he might be a bit senior for a stereotypical send-off from single life, in Belfast. He also indicated the stag do will be a joint hen do for Vanessa and her friends, too.

“I really wasn’t for it because I’m not into the traditional getting tied to a tree or stripping or all that sort of stuff. But my friends are insistent on it and so I’m leaving it in their hands,” Ben added.

The couple are due to marry in July (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Luxury honeymoon plans

When it comes to their honeymoon, the couple haven’t yet settled on where it will be. But going by the possible destinations under discussion – including Mauritius, South Africa, and the Maldives – it is sure to be one to remember forever.

Ben has also hinted he would like to be a father to two children – a boy and a girl.

According to reports, Ben and Vanessa met a year ago – but they were friends until he became single again late in 2024.

He later appeared as a guest on her podcast. They also worked together at a horse racing meet in Carlisle.

Ben was previously linked to Precious Muir. Meanwhile, the news of the split between Ben and his TV star ex was revealed in February 2023. He confirmed reports that Vanessa discovered he had been ‘sexting’ another woman on Christmas Day 2022.

