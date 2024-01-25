Jonnie Irwin in hospital as he admits he ‘hasn’t slept for six nights’ and is awaiting ‘full body scan’

In Jonnie Irwin news, the TV star has revealed that he’s back in hospital in a new update on Instagram today (Thursday, January 25).

The 50-year-old revealed in 2022 that he had been diagnosed with terminal lung cancer.

Jonnie Irwin news: Star issues update

Taking to Instagram today, Jonnie revealed that he hasn’t slept for 6 nights recently.

He posted a selfie of himself in the hospital, wearing a gown.

“This is the look of a man who’s not slept for 6 nights and awaiting a full body MRI scan of at least an hour,” he captioned the post.

“If you haven’t had one they’re claustrophobic and claustrophobic and omit loud random noises. Joy,” he then wrote.

“Take note on attempt of a jaunty not on my gown! I’m expecting to come out to news of India all out 195!” he then added.

Fans send their support

Jonnie’s fans and followers were quick to send their support in the comment section.

“Hope it went alright, mate… I wouldn’t look at the cricket score though,” one fan commented.

“Good luck, lovely Jonny,” another said. “You’ve got this Jonnie,” a third wrote.

“I know what you mean. I hated having those scans when having chemo. I’m sure the outcome will be positive for you. So many new trials and treatments are coming out for you to beat this. Behind you all the way,” another fan said.

Jonnie Irwin news: Star believes he’s still here for a ‘mixture of reasons’

Jonnie’s update comes not long after he speculated on why he’s still here following his terminal cancer diagnosis.

Speaking on the Conversations with Jane McLelland podcast, he said: “One of the reasons I think I’m still here is I’m not a cancer patient. It’s always there at the back of your mind, but I’m living with cancer, not dying with cancer.

“Every time I talk about how strong I feel, I end up in hospital the next day, so I’m not going to curse it.”

“If I just listened to the prognosis I was preliminarily given, I’d be curled up in a ball and crying myself to death. But I feel much more empowered and much more educated that there is a sphere of help, and help from the NHS is a massive part of that sphere,” he then added.

