Jonnie Irwin celebrates 50th birthday with family holiday

A Place In The Sun star Jonnie Irwin has celebrated his 50th birthday with a dreamy family holiday on the Costa del Sol.

After being diagnosed with terminal lung cancer in August 2020, the TV presenter had already celebrated the milestone early expecting he might never reach the actual day.

But joyously he did yesterday (November 18) and he spent it swimming and playing football with his young family.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jonnie Irwin (@jonnieirwintv)

Jonnie Irwin turns 50

“I never thought I’d be here for this, so I’m chuffed to bits.” Jonnie told Hello!,“I feel really privileged to be able to celebrate my birthday looking at blue skies and with sand between my toes. I had an early birthday party at the start of the year because I didn’t think I’d make it. It was like being at my own wake; lots of fun, lots of dancing. But here I am. I view it as a complete triumph.”

Jonnie Irwin has celebrated his 50th birthday with his family (Credit: YouTube)

He continued: “I have been spending all day with the kids; playing in the pool and in the hot tub, playing football. When I went to bed last night I said, ‘I feel like a real dad today.’ This morning I couldn’t get out of bed, but I’m not sorry and I’ll do it again. I’ll rest when I absolutely need to but I’ll have fun until I drop.”

I’ll have fun until I drop

Just last weekend, the 50-year-old was hospitalised with jaundice and doctors discovered his tumour has grown. He will face more treatment upon his return home, but until then he seems to be savouring every second of his time away.

“Every little thing is so valuable to me, even kicking the ball against the wall for half hour.” He said, “Every little thing you take for granted means something to me. It’s another memory. It’s so special and being away with my wife and the kids for my 50th is brilliant.”

Read More: Fans congratulate Jonnie Irwin as he shares milestone with his wife

You can share your birthday wishes for Jonnie over on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.