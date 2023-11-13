Jonnie Irwin’s latest health update comes just days before his 50th birthday.

The star spoke about his stay in hospital on his Instagram earlier today (Monday, November 13).

Jonnie Irwin on health issue

In a post for his 229k followers to see, Jonnie uploaded a snap of him relaxing in hospital with his feet up whilst watching Morning Live.

“Back in hospital – been in since Friday with jaundice. I had a fever and acute stabbing pain in my right-hand side,” he captioned the post.

“Turns out I probably had an infection and otter issues which I won’t bore you with. Been on drips, regular bloods taken and have observations every 4 hours through day and night,” he then continued.

“Didn’t think I’d be watching @bbcmorninglive from a hospital bed but it’s just part of the roller coaster life that this illness throws at you I must admit I was especially touched by the birthday message from the team for my birthday this coming Friday- thanks very much,” he then said.

“I have another scan today followed by a meeting with my oncologist so fingers crossed for positive news #mellowyellow #yellowman,” he then added.

Jonnie’s birthday is on Friday (Credit: YouTube)

Fans send their support

Plenty of Jonnie’s followers took to the comment section to send love.

“Love thoughts and prayers for a speedy recovery, Jonnie,” one fan commented. “Hoping you wrestle the jaundice to the ground soon and are back with the fam for your big 5O. Sending much love,” another said.

“All the best hope you’re back out soon lovely seeing you on Morning Live. Happy 50th birthday for Friday,” a third wrote.

“Thinking of you Jonnie and sending positive energy your way,” another said.

Jonnie had days to live in May (Credit: BBC)

Jonnie Irwin to turn 50

On Friday, Jonnie will celebrate a milestone birthday – defying the life expectancy doctor’s gave him last year.

He was given 6 months to live when he went public with his terminal lung cancer diagnosis last November.

Speaking to The Sun recently, Jonnie revealed he was given just days to live back in May.

He spoke about what was going through his mind in the hospice bed. “I thought I’d had it. I was on the cusp of death. I’d never thought about dying, despite the cancer, and Jess [Jonnie’s wife] and I don’t talk about it,” he said.

“But at my weakest point I thought, ‘This is it, this is the beginning of the end’. I was just lying there in a hospice bed, sleeping a lot of the time.”

However, after being sent home, Jonnie refused to give up. “I won’t let cancer define me,” he said.

He’s now set to travel to Spain to celebrate the big day.

