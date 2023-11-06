Jonnie Irwin feeling ‘pretty whacked’ after radiotherapy as he admits ‘I probably should be resting’

Presenter Jonnie Irwin has shared an update on his ongoing cancer treatment with fans after he enjoyed a special night out.

A Place in the Sun star Jonnie, 49, took to his Instagram and shared a series of photos of himself at a The Streets gig. However, he did admit that he “probably should be resting” after undergoing a radiotherapy session.

Jonnie Irwin enjoyed a night out after radiotherapy (Credit: youTube)

Presenter Jonnie Irwin issues cancer treatment update

Posting a handful of pictures on social media, Jonnie wrote: “What a night! Probs should be resting after radiotherapy to my Swede the day before but F it right?! More about that later. So glad I went especially as he played all the classics. @mikeskinnerltd had the place pumping. Pretty whacked today but worth it. #thestreets #livemusic.”

Soon after, many of his fans were in full praise of the telly star enjoying his life, as one fan wrote: “Go, Jonnie, live life to the full. You are such an inspiration to us all young man!!!”

A second fan commented: “Well done Jonnie. Give that radiotherapy a good kicking!”

“U are brilliant! Still doing stuff like this, a true inspiration, u look really well too,” said a third fan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jonnie Irwin (@jonnieirwintv)

Jonnie’s TV return

Since his diagnosis, Jonnie has been spending quality time with his family – wife Jessica and their three sons, Rex, four, and twins Rafa and Cormac, two.

He also confirmed his TV return last month. Jonnie wrote: “So good to be back filming for @bbcmorninglive. We’ve just shot two short films about renovating your home and what to look out for. I think my smug smile betrays the lack of a massive commute for once and the extra couple of hours I got in my scratcher as we filmed in Newcastle Upon Tyne,” he said.

The video aired on the show today (November 6), with Jonnie pointing fans to iPlayer if they missed it.

Talking to HELLO! about his cancer diagnosis previously, Jonnie admitted he doesn’t know how long he’s got left.

He said: “I don’t know how long I have left, but I try to stay positive, and my attitude is that I’m living with cancer, not dying from it.” He also added that he wants to “make memories” with his family as his two boys will “grow up not knowing their dad”. He added: “And that breaks my heart.”

Read more: Jonnie Irwin fans stunned by his appearance as he undergoes treatment amid terminal cancer battle: ‘Perfect for me’

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!