Jonnie Irwin believes a ‘mixture of things’ is why he’s ‘still here’ amid terminal cancer

Jonnie Irwin has opened up on why he thinks he is “still here” amid his terminal cancer diagnosis.

The presenter, 49, has been battling terminal lung cancer after being diagnosed back in 2020. In November 2022, Jonnie went public with the heartbreaking news.

And this week, Jonnie shared his thoughts on what’s “kept him alive” during this difficult time.

Jonnie has opened up about living with cancer (Credit: BBC)

Jonnie Irwin on why he think’s he’s ‘still here’ amid cancer battle

Since his diagnosis, Jonnie has also been making the most of his time with his family – wife Jessica and their three sons – Rex, four, and twins Rafa and Cormac, two.

Jonnie appeared on the podcast Conversations with Jane McLelland this week. During his candid chat, he shared his thoughts on why he’s still alive and able to live his life with his family.

“One of the reasons I think I’m still here is I’m not a cancer patient. It’s always there at the back of your mind, but I’m living with cancer, not dying with cancer,” he said.

Jonnie has shared what’s given him more days and weeks amid his terminal cancer (Credit: ITV)

‘I’m so much more open minded’ says Jonnie Irwin

Jonnie added: “Every time I talk about how strong I feel, I end up in hospital the next day, so I’m not going to curse it.”

The A Place In The Sun star went on: “If I just listened to the prognosis I was preliminarily given, I’d be curled up in a ball and crying myself to death. But I feel much more empowered and much more educated that there is a sphere of help, and help from the NHS is a massive part of that sphere. But there’s also bits and bobs that I can do. I’m doing hyperbaric oxygen, [intravenous] Vitamin C, Reiki I feel great after it.

“I’m so much more open-minded. Probably because I’ve got a gun to my head. It’s a rich kaleidoscope of help that I’m getting and I will continue to do that. You’ve got to look into alternatives.”

Jonnie Irwin cancer battle

The TV star also noted how each person dealing with cancer “differs”. He added: “I’m convinced the reason I’m here is from a mixture of things. And things working cohesively.”

Jonnie said cancer survivor Jane’s book – How to Starve Cancer – and advice also helped him. He said: “At the very least you’re giving people hope. And as a patient that can add weeks and months. This positive attitude buys you days, buys you weeks and buys you moments.”

