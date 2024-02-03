Jonnie Irwin previously revealed how he planned to spend his final days before his death aged 50

Jonnie Irwin previously shared an absolutely crushing update about how he would spend his final days after revealing his death could happen “at any time”.

The former A Place In The Sun presenter was diagnosed with terminal lung cancer that had spread to his brain in August 2020. Jonnie’s death was announced on Friday February 2 in a statement released by his family.

Last year he had spent time in a hospice to deal with chronic pain in his back, an illness that has zapped his energy, leaving Jonnie tired.

The presenter shares three sons – Rex, five, and twins Rafa and Cormac, three – with his wife Jessica. And he was determined to share as many “good times” with his young family as he can.

Jonnie Irwin shares ‘cruel’ health update

Speaking to Hello! in June 2023 Jonnie shared a crushing update on his health. He had travelled to Turkey for treatment, which did shrink a lot of his tumours. However, in what Jonnie described as a “cruel blow”, it damaged his liver. And it couldn’t be repaired.

He said: “It’s blocked in a place they can’t operate on, so there’s no point fighting the cancer elsewhere if the liver’s not working. It’’ a cruel blow.”

And apparently, I’ll go peacefully when I do go. I’ll just require more and more sleep.

Speaking about his death, Jonnie added: “It can happen at any time. I’m here to stop it for as long as possible.”

The star said that he did experience “pain” due to the cancer, and he removed himself from the family because he’s “not good to be around when I’m in pain”. He added that he didn’t want his boys to “see me like that”.

Where Jonnie will spend his final days

Jonnie admitted that he wanted to spend his final days at the family home in Hertfordshire. However, two years ago, they moved to Newcastle so they could be closer to Jessica’s family, explaining he doesn’t want her to be “on her own”.

Jonnie also revealed that he had come to terms with the fact that he was then too sick to work. But he was conscious that he didn’t want to spend his last days working. Instead, he wanted to be at home when he died – and he was told that it would be “peaceful”.

“I don’t want to spend the last days working when I could be with my family,” he said. “I really want to be at home and Jess is fine with that. And apparently, I’ll go peacefully when I do go. I’ll just require more and more sleep,” he said.

Jonnie Irwin dies aged 50

The presenter’s death was announced yesterday by his family. Posting a picture of Jonnie and his wife on the star’s Instagram, a statement read: “It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of Jonnie’s passing. A truly remarkable soul, he fought bravely against cancer with unwavering strength and courage. Jonnie touched the lives of so many with his kindness, warmth, and infectious spirit.

“At this time, we kindly ask for the privacy of Jonnie’s family as they navigate through this profound loss. Their grief is immeasurable, and your thoughts, prayers, and support are deeply appreciated.

“As we remember the beautiful moments shared with Jonnie, let us celebrate a life well-lived and a legacy that will forever be etched in our hearts. Jonnie may be gone from our sight, but his love, laughter, and memories will live on.

“Rest in peace, dear Jonnie. You will be dearly missed, but never forgotten,” it then concluded.

