Jonnie Irwin’s wife’s tribute to her husband in full: ‘I am so sorry for this cruel end’

Jonnie Irwin’s heartbroken wife has paid tribute to her husband after his death aged 50.

The news was announced on Jonnie’s Instagram account last night (Friday February 2) that the presenter, who was diagnosed with terminal lung cancer in 2020, had sadly died.

It came just a week after the A Place In The Sun host revealed he hadn’t slept in six nights and was in hospital waiting for an MRI scan.

Following the family’s heartbreaking statement tributes to Jonnie poured in. Jonnie’s wife, Jessica, has also updated her own social media with a message to her husband.

Jonnie Irwin’s wife pays tribute

“Good night my favourite,” she wrote alongside a picture of him laughing at a dinner table.

“Thank you for everything. I will always love you. The hardest day has come, a day I prayed wouldn’t come. It’s with all the the sadness in the world that I confirm Jonnie has passed away earlier today.

“His magical brain that continued to fight to the end has now gone to sleep. He has given me more than I could ever have wished for, eight bonkers years of love and adventure and three amazing boys.”

She heartbreakingly continued: “I will continue to make you proud but only with your love still finding me and guiding me for the rest of my life, me and the boys still need you.

“Jonnie you really were the most handsome man I ever knew and I am so sorry for this cruel end. It really wasn’t fair and you didn’t deserve any of this. You gave so much time to others and touched everyone you met, I have never experienced anything like the effect you had on people. I love you so much and forever proud of you.”

Fans reach out

Friends and fans immediately reached out to Jess, letting her know how sorry they were.

One said: “No words can truly make you feel better but from the other side of the world in Australia we watched your Jonnie on Escape to the Country and A Place in the Sun. When we heard of his diagnosis we were so very sad… Take time to grieve time to cry. And to feel sad. And in time you will take time to heal. I will keep you in my prayers. God bless.”

Someone else added: “You are incredibly brave Jess and will continue to guide your boys beautifully with Jonnie’s love behind you all the way. We are thinking of you and send so much love.”

“Absolutely devastated for you and the boys. Jonnie was an inspiration with his journey from his cancer diagnosis. RIP Jonnie, we will all miss you,” said one more.

Jonnie Irwin’s cancer diagnosis

Jonnie was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2020, but kept the news a secret until going public in November 2022. He told OneChat podcast with AIG life that he hadn’t revealed his cancer because as soon as people find out they “just write you off”. He needed to continue working to provide for his family.

When he did tell A Place In The Sun his news, he was paid until the end of his contract, but it was not renewed. He said that “broke his heart”.

Although he was given six months to live, Jonnie defied the doctors and carried on fighting for three and half years. The cancer spread to his brain and after treatment to shrink the tumours in Turkey, there was irreparable damage to his liver.

Jonnie Irwin’s death announced by his family

Posting a picture of Jonnie and his wife on the star’s Instagram on Friday, a statement confirmed Jonnie had died.

“It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of Jonnie’s passing,” it read. “A truly remarkable soul, he fought bravely against cancer with unwavering strength and courage. Jonnie touched the lives of so many with his kindness, warmth, and infectious spirit.

“At this time, we kindly ask for the privacy of Jonnie’s family as they navigate through this profound loss. Their grief is immeasurable, and your thoughts, prayers, and support are deeply appreciated.

“As we remember the beautiful moments shared with Jonnie, let us celebrate a life well-lived and a legacy that will forever be etched in our hearts. Jonnie may be gone from our sight, but his love, laughter, and memories will live on.”

“Rest in peace, dear Jonnie. You will be dearly missed, but never forgotten,” it then concluded.

