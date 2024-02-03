Jonnie Irwin’s final message for his sons before his death aged 50

The death of Jonnie Irwin was announced last night (February 2) following a cancer battle. He leaves behind his wife, Jessica, and their three young sons.

The A Place in the Sun star was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2020. It then spread to his brain. He went public with his diagnosis in November 2022.

Jonnie decided not to tell his three young children – Rex, five, and three-year-old twins Rafa and Cormac – about his diagnosis, believing they had a “big enough shock coming” when he eventually died.

Presenter Jonnie has died aged 50 (Credit: BBC)

Jonnie Irwin leaving moving message for his kids

However, last year the presenter did give a moving interview, leaving a message for his sons for the future.

In the video filmed by HELLO! ahead of what would be his last Father’s Day in June 2023, Jonnie told his boys if they were watching this he wanted them to know: “The years I had with you have been the happiest of my life.”

He said he was sure they would be happy because they had such an amazing mum bringing them up.

“I want you to do whatever you want to do to the best of your ability,” he told them. “And be happy… there’s no pressure, you don’t have to be the richest or most successful boys in the world, I want you to be the happiest boys in the world.”

Jonnie also told them: “Family first. Always look after your family. Your brothers, your mother, everyone close to you. Put them first. Support them, love them and know they are so much more important than anyone else.”

The presenter continued he wanted them to “be confident” and believe they can achieve anything.

Jonnie Irwin leaves behind wife Jessica and three sons (Credit: YouTube)

Presenter Jonnie Irwin dies aged 50

Jonnie’s family confirmed he passed away on Friday night with a message on Instagram.

Alongside a picture of Jonnie and his wife on the star’s Instagram, a statement read: “It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of Jonnie’s passing. A truly remarkable soul, he fought bravely against cancer with unwavering strength and courage. Jonnie touched the lives of so many with his kindness, warmth, and infectious spirit.

“At this time, we kindly ask for the privacy of Jonnie’s family as they navigate through this profound loss. Their grief is immeasurable, and your thoughts, prayers, and support are deeply appreciated.

“As we remember the beautiful moments shared with Jonnie, let us celebrate a life well-lived and a legacy that will forever be etched in our hearts. Jonnie may be gone from our sight, but his love, laughter, and memories will live on.”

“Rest in peace, dear Jonnie. You will be dearly missed, but never forgotten,” it then concluded.

Jonnie‘s A Place In The Sun co-star Jasmine Harman commented: “My heart is broken.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jonnie Irwin (@jonnieirwintv)

‘Frustrating’ cancer battle

In March 2023, Jonnie issued a heartbreaking update on his cancer battle as he detailed the daily struggle he faced.

He told The Sun: “I tried to play football with Rex the other day and was in goal and I couldn’t get near the ball. It was so frustrating.

“I’m very sporty and suddenly it’s just like… it was as if it was the first time I’d attempted football. I felt like a granddad. And that broke me a bit. I always thought, ‘I’m an older dad but I’ll be leading from the front’ but I’m now at the back.”

Read more: Jonnie Irwin revealed he hadn’t slept in six nights ahead of death from cancer aged 50

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.