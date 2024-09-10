Helen Skelton’s ex Richie Myler welcomes second baby with girlfriend Stephanie Thirkill

It’s been reported that Richie Myler, ex-husband of Helen Skelton, has become a father again with girlfriend Stephanie Thirkill.

The couple welcomed their first child just over a year ago in May 2023. The baby news came less than a year after Helen filed for divorce from the rugby player.

Helen and Richie had been married since 2013 and share three children – Ernie, eight, Louis, six, and Elsie, two. Their divorce was finalised earlier this year.

Helen Skelton and ex Richie move on

Richie’s new girlfriend Stephanie is the daughter of Andrew Thirkill, entrepreneur and owner of the Leeds Rhinos rugby team, where Richie played until last year.

The news that they were expecting a second child broke earlier this year, with reports suggesting Stephanie was seven months pregnant.

The couple had already welcomed a little girl, who they called Olivia. And now, according to the Daily Mail, they are parents to a bouncing baby boy.

It’s claimed the couple welcomed baby Freddie three months ago.

Stephanie is said to have updated her Instagram bio to read that she’s the proud mother of children Olivia and Freddie.

She also includes Richie’s name followed by a heart emoji and and a dog, in tribute to the family’s pet Ralph.

Richie leaves social media

Sadly, there’s no picture of the new arrival on social media, and that’s because Richie appears to have deleted his account.

Stephanie’s, meanwhile, is set to private.

Last October, Richie hit out at “abusive” social media messages he had been receiving, regarding his split from Helen.

“If you’re on here to share my photos or stories of me and my life maliciously to other people or waste your time sending me abusive messages please just unfollow me,” he told his Instagram followers.

“I’m going to start removing people from my account one by one. So if you are a genuine rugby fan and I accidentally remove you I apologise in advance and will accept you back! Thank you, Richie.”

He also added: “I’ve decided to put my profile private from now on.”

However, he since appears to have deleted his account.

