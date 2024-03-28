‘Difficult’ news for Helen Skelton as ex Richie Myler’s new love ‘seven months pregnant’ with second baby

Helen Skelton is said to be suffering new heartache as ex Richie Myler is set to welcome another baby. The Leeds Rhinos star apparently has another baby on the way with partner Stephanie Thirkill.

The BBC presenter has three children of her own with Richie and is said to be finding his news “difficult”, in wake of their divorce which was confirmed in December 2022.

Helen Skelton split from Richie Myler in 2022 (Credit: Jack Hall/Cover Images)

Helen Skelton ex Richie Myler is ‘set to have second child with new girlfriend’

A source alleged to The Sun: “Helen found the news of Richie and Stephanie’s first child painful so this will be difficult.

She is moving on as best she can and is focused on being a parent to their children.

Helen filed for divorce in 2022, with the former couple continuing to co-parent their three children since then.

Richie and Stephanie welcomed their first child together, Olivia, just 11 months after he split from Strictly alumni Helen.

The presenter gave a heartbreaking insight into their shock split, in her book, In My Stride.

She said: “I was in shock. I know that following break-ups, people often say they didn’t see it coming and it sounds like a cliché, but that was me.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Richie Myler (@richiemyler)

‘Doing our best to co-parent’

The former Blue Peter host announced their separation via social media in 2022. She penned: “Very sad to say that Richie and I are no longer a couple.

“He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co-parent our small children.”

The Countryfile host still has pictures of her ex on her Instagram. She has previously explained why she has kept those images on her social media.

Helen has shared insight into her split in her book (Credit: ITV / Youtube)

She explained in her book: “I want them to know that we loved each other, but things change and that’s okay too.”

Richie Myler has previously hit back at trolls after he and Helen split after nine years of marriage. He wrote to social media: “For clarity. As stated in my previous post, opinions of my life choices/breakdown of my marriage and how I choose to live my life – I am not asking for your approval/sympathy or commentary.

“This is something I have decided to never make a comment on and will never no matter how far I’m pushed.”

