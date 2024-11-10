Strictly host Tess Daly previously opened up about being a mum to two teenage girls, admitting her hair is often “standing on end”.

TV favourite Tess is a proud mum to daughters Phoebe, 19 and Amber, 14. Tess – who is on Strictly results show tonight (November 10) – shares her children with husband Vernon Kay.

However, according to Tess, she once revealed that raising two teenagers can be a “minefield”. So much so, that she often had “to take a deep breath and count to 10”.

Tess previously spoke about raising two children (Credit: BBC)

Strictly host Tess Daly on being a mum to teenage girls

Speaking to Health & Wellbeing in 2020, she was quizzed on whether she has any parenting advice. The presenter responded with “pick your arguments”, as according to Tess, “there will be many”.

Tess went on to recall how she was as a teenager and the “big” rows she used to have with her mum.

She shared: “I relate back to my teenage self and my relationship with my mum – I’m very close to her, but there were times when we’d have big arguments.”

Calling it a “minefield” Tess revealed how the “best thing to do” is to try not and overact.

Tess Daly says ‘my hair is standing on end’

Reflecting on her own teenage girls, Tess admitted how sometimes her hair is sometimes left “standing on end”. Despite this, she described them as “sensible” and “good” children.

“Remember that they are trying to work it all out for themselves, and the people closest to them get the full wrath of their fury! But they are a delight most of the time so I don’t want to sound disloyal – it’s inevitable as a parent that you will go through this phase with your teenager.”

She added: “Sometimes my hair is standing on end and I’m having to take a deep breath and count to 10, but I’m lucky I’ve got good girls who are sensible and kind, and that’s what matters at the end of the day.”

Amber with her dad Vernon Kay (Credit: Splash News)

Tess and Vernon Kay

Tess shares her kids with Vernon Kay. The pair first met back in the 2000s on the set of T4. Vernon and Tess went on to tie the knot in 2003. And it seems it was love at first sight for Vernon.

Speaking to The Guardian in 2023, Vernon recounted the early days of his romance with Tess – who at the time was a model.

“I fell in love with Tess instantly,” he gushed, before adding: “It was that simple. Just boom, wow! She’s a woman, an independent woman.”

Vernon continued: “That’s what was so attractive and even to this day what I find extremely attractive is that she is focused and driven. Which is fab, but then when you watch her with the kids… she’s unbelievable.”

