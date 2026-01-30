4 big theories on how Cassie Plummer could bow out of Coronation Street after Claire Sweeney exit news

Cassie Plummer’s Coronation Street exit is fast approaching, with Claire Sweeney set to bow out of the cobbles later this summer.

It was revealed earlier this week that Claire is stepping away from her role as Cassie after landing the part of Miss Hannigan in the UK tour of Annie the Musical. With her theatre commitments calling, Cassie’s days in Weatherfield are officially numbered.

While her final scenes won’t hit screens until later in the year, fans are already speculating about how her story will wrap up. And with her exit teased as anything but quiet, here are our top theories on how Cassie could make her dramatic departure.

Will she get her happy ever after? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street Cassie exit theories: 1. A happy ending with Steve

Cassie and Steve have settled into a surprisingly solid relationship, with their shared sense of humour doing most of the heavy lifting. They bounce off each other well, and aside from Cassie’s long-running feud with Tracy, they’ve avoided major relationship drama.

But with Cassie heading for the exit, the big question is whether Steve could follow her out of Weatherfield. Or could this be the moment he drifts back towards Tracy, leaving Cassie behind?

One Coronation Street fan on Reddit weighed in after the exit news broke, suggesting: “I definitely think they are planning on getting Tracy and Steve back together at the end of all this.”

2. A flashforward death twist

Coronation Street is gearing up for a major flashforward storyline that will dominate the spring and summer months, centred around a shocking death on the street.

In the dramatic scenes, one character will lose their life, with five residents tipped as possible victims. With Cassie’s exit already described as ‘explosive,” she could be the tragic character teased earlier this year by producer Kate Brooks.

Kate hinted at the storyline, saying: “One of our characters has found a dead body on the street, and we don’t know who it is.

“So, there are five potential victims and we will take the audience on a journey for them to try and figure out who that body is and what happened.”

Could Cassie relapse? (Credit: ITV)

3. A devastating drug relapse

When Cassie first arrived on the cobbles, she was battling addiction and relying heavily on support from those around her.

Although she’s worked hard to turn her life around and focus on family, temptation has never been far away. Her dark moment involving spiking Ken proved that her past still looms large.

Could a relapse be the tragic turning point that leads to Cassie’s exit from Coronation Street?

Coronation Street Cassie exit theories: 4. A classic taxi exit

And then there’s the classic soap option – Cassie deciding to walk away from Steve and start afresh somewhere new. A suitcase, a wave goodbye, and a taxi waiting at the end of the Street.

It’s a familiar exit route for Corrie characters, although whether it really counts as ‘explosive’ is up for debate.

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

