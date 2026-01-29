Coronation Street star Claire Sweeney is set to leave the soap as Cassie Plummer after bagging herself a new role.

The character is set for a ‘great summer exit’ storyline. This is ahead of Claire moving over to a role on the stage.

She’ll be joining the cast of the stage musical Annie in her ‘dream role’ of Miss Hannigan later this year.

Claire Sweeney ‘to leave’ Coronation Street as Cassie Plummer

Claire has played the role of Tyrone’s mum Cassie Plummer in the ITV soap since 2023. But, she’s set to step out of those shoes and into a rather different set.

The Sun has reported that Cassie’s final scenes will play out this summer.

A Coronation Street spokesperson told the publication: “We wish Claire every success playing Miss Hannigan and congratulate her on being offered a role she has long wanted to play.

“Cassie will be on the cobbles until the summer during which time she will continue to make her presence felt in Weatherfield leading up to a great exit storyline.”

Her final scenes are set to be ‘explosive’ although the full details are yet to be revealed.

Claire Sweeney lands huge role in UK tour of Annie the Musical

Claire Sweeney is leaving the cobbles for her ‘dream role’ as Miss Hannigan in Annie the Musical.

A source revealed that she’d initially wanted to juggle both Corrie and the tour but a ‘difficult decision’ had to be made in the end.

They said: “At first it was hoped she could do both but the extensive tour just made that impossible so she made the difficult decision to leave.”

The UK tour of Annie will kick off in May 2026, with Claire also sharing the role with LA Voix for certain performances.

The first show will start in Wimbledon on Saturday, May 23, 2026 before wrapping up in Leicester on Sunday, March 14, 2027.

