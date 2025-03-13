Coronation Street fans blast ‘horrifying’ Cassie scenes as soap tries to redeem her

In Coronation Street, Cassie has now been sleeping on the streets after being disowned by her family with the soap trying to redeem her.

After the truth about her drugging Ken came to light, everyone on the Street has turned against Cassie.

And, after last night’s scenes (Wednesday, March 12), fans have been left ‘horrified.’

Cassie has been outcast (Credit: ITV/ Composite ED!)

Coronation Street: The Street rejects Cassie

Last month in Coronation Street, Ken collapsed just after finding out that Cassie was drugging him and stealing his money to buy expensive things for herself.

Luckily, Ken made a recovery and told his family what had been going on. Before she could flee Weatherfield, Cassie was then arrested.

Tyrone and Fiz were appalled by the revelation and didn’t want Cassie in their home. Of course, Cassie was also kicked out of the Barlow house too.

Now, living on the streets, Cassie still can’t resist making snide comments to Tracy who ended things with boyfriend Tommy Orpington last night.

With Tyrone shunning her away from their home once more, Cassie nicked a sleeping bag from the charity shop and settled down for the night outside once more.

Cassie’s been living on the streets (Credit: ITV/ Composite ED!)

Coronation Street fans left uncomfortable over ‘horrifying’ Cassie scenes

With the soap trying to regain some sympathy for Cassie by showing her alone on the streets, fans have been left uncomfortable after seeing her in such a state.

It seems that some fans feel sorry for Cassie and don’t think she deserves such a brutal punishment.

One fan shared: “Cassie, messed up BIG time, but, nobody deserves to sleep rough on the streets…”

Another person shared: “No offence but Cassie swiping the sleeping bag (knowing exactly what it was) and then later on knowing exactly how to set up for the night absolutely broke my heart. How many times has this misunderstood woman with a heart of gold had to do that?”

A third viewer added: “Feel sorry for Cassie.”

Read more: David Platt exit storyline theories as Corrie legend Jack P Shepherd signs to Celebrity Big Brother

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know your thoughts!