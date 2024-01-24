As Tommy Orpington returns to Coronation Street, actor Matt Milburn’s Hollyoaks and Emmerdale past and famous brother Greg Wood

Matt Milburn has appeared in Coronation Street occasionally since 2016, as Weatherfield County footballer Tommy Orpington.

Tommy’s shown up a few times over the years. He first arrived when he asked Michelle Connor to help organise his wedding but when Steve and Tim persuaded him to play football with him in the Street he got injured, was suspended from playing for six months, and cancelled Michelle’s contract as a result!

He came to visit Jack Webster when he lost his foot, and has also shown up as evil Corey Brent’s mentor, and when James Bailey was playing for County. James inherited Tommy O’s shirt number when he retired.

Matt appeared as Tommy O when Jack Webster was having a tough time (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Now Tommy O is set to become more of a permanent fixture on the cobbles as he locks lips with Tracy Barlow in next week’s episodes.

Will Tommy and Tracy start a steamy affair while Steve’s away visiting daughter Emma in France?

It’s possible!

But in the meantime we’ve got the lowdown on Matt Milburn – his past roles in Hollyoaks and Emmerdale, and his famous brother.

Matt – shown here with Hollyoaks castmates including Jamie Lomas at a Radio 1 event in 2007 – played Joe Spencer (Credit: Photo by Jamie Simonds/Shutterstock)

Matt Milburn in Hollyoaks

Cast your minds back to 2003 when a bunch of new students arrived at Hollyoaks Community College, including fashion student Joe Spencer.

Initially quite a few people assumed Joe was gay, but he soon proved he was more of a ladies’ man when he dated Jodie Nash and then Sophie Burton.

Joe ran into trouble when he got into debt and began being chased by loan sharks. He even faked his own death to get away. This brought more problems when it turned out he was listed as ‘deceased’ at college and had to resit a year.

One night in 2006, Joe went for a drink at the Dog in the Pond with friends Jessica, Kris and Olivia. But escaped rapist Sam Owen burst in and set fire to the pub.

Joe worked out the best way to get out was through the pub’s cellar. He, Jessica and Kris all escaped but Olivia didn’t. Joe went back for her and was killed – along with Olivia – when the bottles of alcohol behind the bar exploded.

Joe’s face is on the memorial mural in the village.

Matt showed up in Emmerdale playing vet Nicky Pritchard (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Moving to the Dales

After his stint in Hollyoaks, Matt showed up in Emmerdale. He played locum vet called Nicky Pritchard. He covered Rhona‘s maternity leave when she gave birth to Leo.

Nicky hit it off with villager Gennie Walker – Brenda Walker‘s adopted daughter and half-sister of Chas Dingle – and the pair started a relationship.

But Gennie was in love with her boss, Nikhil Sharma, and when Nicky realised he left the village. Aww!

Where else have you seen Matt Milburn?

Matt’s also appeared in Doctors, Brassic and in films including a comedy called Greasy Spoon, and The Locke Inn which was written and directed by another ex-Hollyoaks star, Jeremy Edwards (AKA Kurt Benson).

Greg Wood played Rick Neelan in Corrie (Credit: ITV)

Who is Matt’s famous brother?

Matt’s brother is Greg Wood who has also appeared in Coronation Street and Hollyoaks!

Greg played gangster Trevor Royle, who ruled the village for three years and was murdered on his wedding day to Grace Black. Trevor was a big hit with Oaks fans despite being a pretty evil character!

And Greg proved he had a knack for playing baddies when he won the role of Rick Neelan in Coronation Street.

Rick actually came to the cobbles back in 2009 – before Trevor Royle strolled into Hollyoaks – as a loan shark who’d lent money to Joe McIntyre.

Gary Windass murdered Rick Neelan in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

Who was Rick Neelan in Coronation Street?

He showed up again in 2012, when Terry Duckworth owed him a load of wonga. He even kidnapped poor Rita on her wedding day to Dennis Tanner! What a nasty so and so!

Rick went to jail, but that wasn’t the last we saw of him. In 2019 he was free and back in Coronation Street demanding money from Gary Windass.

Of course, we all know how that went. Gary ended up killing Rick and burying him in the woods. Later, Rick’s dying ex-wife Laura confessed to the crime – using info from Gary. But when Rick’s daughter Kelly found out the truth, she was devastated and left Weatherfield forever.

Will Tommy Orpington have as big an impact on the the residents of Coronation Street as Rick did? Only time will tell!

