Coronation Street spoilers for next week: First look as Tracy cheats with Tommy Orpington!

Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal Tracy McDonald is tempted by Tommy Orpington! But will it go any further than just a kiss?

Meanwhile, Bethany is clearly keeping secrets from Daniel. Will we find out what really happened in London?

Elsewhere, Ed is under suspicion, but did he really start the fire?

All this and more in next week’s Coronation Street spoilers.

Coronation Street spoilers

1. Steve leaves

With Tommy Orpington still doing their decorating, Steve is starstruck. He’s desperate to spend time with Tommy, but then daughter Emma calls inviting him to spend the week with her in France.

With Steve ready to leave for France, he’s jealous to see Kevin, Tim and Kirk head over to No.1 to fawn over Tommy. They want to take him to the pub. However Tracy sends them away insisting Tommy’s there to work.

2. Tracy cheats!

It’s clear there’s a spark between Tracy and Tommy. When she tries to tell him off for being late, he compliments her outfit and Tracy is secretly flattered. She then puts Toyah off when Mary tries to matchmake her with Tommy, claiming Tommy’s a womaniser and Toyah should steer well clear.

But at No.1 Tommy soon admits he fancies Tracy. It’s not long before they’re kissing, but will Tracy come to her senses? Or does she feel the same way about Tommy?

3. Bethany lies to Daniel

Daniel sees Bethany working hard on an article in the cafe. He asks about it, but she is vague in her response.

When Daniel’s gone, Bethany calls her publisher. But they make it clear they’re not interested in her article, leaving Bethany disappointed. What is she hiding?

4. Bethany begs for work in Coronation Street spoilers

When Daniel reminds her it’s her turn to treat him to tea, Bethany panics as she looks at her bank balance with concern. She covers in front of Sarah and heads to a meeting with Suki from the Gazette.

Bethany asks Suki for work. But Suki advises her to try Chit-Chat Magazine instead as they may be looking for someone. Why does Bethany need work so desperately? What really happened in London and why doesn’t her publisher want anything to do with her now?

5. Michael accuses Ed

Ed is taken in for questioning over the yard fire, but he denies starting it. However, Michael doesn’t believe him and accuses Ed of burning down the yard to claim the insurance.

Ed is devastated to realise how much his son hates him. However, he insists he’s innocent, but is he really?

6. Ed cleared

Craig arrives at the factory later in the week wanting to talk to Michael. He reveals the fire at the yard was started by an electrical heater.

Michael feels guilty when he realises his dad wasn’t responsible. But will this be enough for father and son to finally make up and move forward?

Read more: Who’s leaving Coronation Street in 2024?

Find out how you can join our Coronation Street WhatsApp to keep up with the latest goss from the cobbles here!

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.