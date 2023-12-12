Lucy Fallon teases that Bethany Platt ‘forced back’ as she returns to Coronation Street

Lucy Fallon is soon set to return to Coronation Street as she reprises her role of Bethany Platt in what is set to be a ‘dramatic’ comeback.

Three years after her exit from the soap, Bethany will return back onto our screens this month (December.)

Lucy Fallon has now teased the reason behind Bethany’s decision to set foot in Weatherfield once more.

Bethany’s coming back (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Bethany Platt’s return

Coronation Street confirmed that Bethany Platt would be returning to the soap by sharing a video of Lucy on their Instagram page back in October (Thursday, 19.)

In the post, Lucy was excitedly getting ready to film on her first day back on set in three years.

She said: “I’m very excited, a little bit nervous and I can’t wait for you all to see what Bethany is up to.”

With Bethany returning with a new look and more maturity, Corrie boss Iain Macleod recently told Entertainment Daily! and other media: “She turns back up and is instantly very much a faux for Daisy but they’re very evenly matched now… she’s very much a woman now more on Daisy’s level.”

But, could she soon cause trouble for Daisy and come between her and Daniel?

Bethany spends the night with Daniel (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Bethany sleeps with Daniel

Ahead of the New Year, Bethany Platt returns to Weatherfield and soon draws in the attention of Daniel.

Sarah’s thrilled when her daughter enters her flat and reunites with her after three years away.

At the Rovers, Daisy’s not happy when she finds out that Bethany and Daniel spent the night together.

Bethany adds fuel to the fire by commenting on how empty the pub is. But, is this the start of a feud between the two women?

Bethany feels ‘forced’ to return (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Lucy Fallon hints at what drives Bethany back to the cobbles

Now, speaking to Entertainment Daily! and other media, Lucy Fallon has hinted that her character is ‘forced’ back to Weatherfield.

She revealed: “She’s basically being forced to come back,” before adding: “There is something that’s happened in London that’s forced her to come back but she’s not revealing that straight away. She’s being a bit secretive about why she has come back.”

Whilst Bethany keeps her reasons a secret upon her initial return, Lucy promises that Bethany’s return scenes will be ‘dramatic.’ But, what’s in store for Bethany? Is she running away from something in London? What or who has ‘forced’ her back?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

