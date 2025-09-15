Claire Sweeney pictured for first time following death of ex-boyfriend Ricky Hatton

Actress Claire Sweeney has been seen for the first time following the death of her ex-boyfriend Ricky Hatton.

Ricky and Claire dated for eight months last year, calling time on their romance in December. Their friendship of 25 years had blossomed into romance when they both appeared on Dancing On Ice back in 2024.

Claire hasn’t yet issued a statement following Ricky’s sudden death. His family have paid tribute to the boxer though, revealing their ‘heartbreak’ over his death.

Ricky was found at his Manchester home on Sunday (September 14). His cause of death hasn’t been revealed. But police have said they aren’t treating it as suspicious.

Claire Sweeney cuts sombre figure following death of Ricky Hatton

The actress, who was seen on the NTAs red carpet last week, was pictured at London’s Victoria Station earlier today (September 15).

Claire cut a sombre figure, as she pushed two suitcases through the station.

She recently commented on the video he shared announcing his return to the ring. She said the news was “brilliant”, and proved that the pair had remained friends, despite their split.

Claire hasn’t commented on Ricky’s death yet.

Claire Sweeney and Ricky Hatton’s split

Claire confirmed that they had broken up in an interview with The Sun back in December. She said she was doing “great” after the break-up, and added that she and Ricky had ended their relationship on cordial terms.

“We’re still friends. We were friends, we dated then we’re friends again. It’s all good,” she clarified at the time.

Sources at the time claimed: “Claire and Ricky remain good friends, there has been no fallout between them. They decided they’re better off as pals and are no longer romantically together.

“They enjoyed their time as a couple and have plenty of shared interests, but their lifestyles are very different,” they continued.

Ricky’s ex-girlfriend ‘heartbroken’ by his death

Another of the boxer’s exes has spoken out following his sudden death. Ricky’s ex-girlfriend, Chelsea Claire, shared a tribute to the boxer when the news broke. They dated for four months in 2023.

Chelsea, who was 14 years Ricky’s junior, shared a selfie of the former couple smiling.

“Heartbroken doesn’t begin to cover what myself and the rest of the world are feeling. You were an inspiration to many and I was lucky to call you my partner. You will be missed so much,” she said.

