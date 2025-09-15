Ricky Hatton’s ‘heartbroken’ family issue statement following his sudden death aged 46

Ricky Hatton’s family have paid tribute to the legendary boxer following his death yesterday (Sunday, September 14) aged 46.

The star’s brother and ex-girlfriend have also paid tribute to the father-of-three.

Ricky died yesterday (Credit: ITV)

Ricky Hatton dies aged 46

Yesterday, it was sadly announced that boxing legend Ricky had died aged 46. The star, who won multiple world championships, was found dead at his home in Manchester.

In a statement, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said: “We can confirm that we have found a body at an address on Bowlacre Road in Gee Cross at 6.45am today, Sunday, September 14. The death is not being treated as suspicious.”

His family released a statement via GMP paying tribute earlier today (Monday, September 15).

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son Richard. Richard was so much more than a world champion. To us, he was simply ‘Richard’, our son. A loving father, grandfather, and brother, and a true friend to many,” it read.

“He had a heart as big as his smile, and his kindness, humour, and loyalty touched everyone who was lucky enough to know him.

“To the wider world, Richard will always be remembered as one of boxing’s greatest champions – a man who gave everything inside the ring and wore his heart on his sleeve outside of it,” the tribute then read.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matthew Hatton (@magicmatthewhatton)

Ricky’s family pay tribute

The tribute then continued.

“He inspired generations with his fighting spirit, his humility, and his love for the sport. But beyond the titles, the nights to remember, and the roar of the crowd, he remained the same down-to-earth Richard who never forgot where he came from,” it then concluded.

Ricky’s younger brother, Matthew Hatton, paid heartbreaking tribute to the star on his Instagram yesterday.

Matthew, 44, who was also a boxer and fought as an undercard on some of Ricky’s fights, shared a collage of pictures of the two of them.

“I love you Richard [blue heart emoji]. See you on the other side X,” he wrote.

Ricky’s ex, Chelsea, paid tribute (Credit: Instagram)

Ricky’s ex ‘heartbroken’ as she pays tribute

Yesterday, Ricky’s ex-girlfriend, Chelsea Claire, shared a tribute to the boxer.

Ricky and Chelsea met in The Dubliner bar in Tenerife and began a relationship in 2023. They dated for four months before splitting. Last year, during a chat with The Sun, she said she’d been hurt that the romance had been a “fling”.

“People said we were just a fling but I loved him. He told me he loved me. The 14-year age gap means nothing, but I don’t think he is ready to get married,” she said.

Chelsea, who was 14 years Ricky’s junior, shared a selfie of the former couple smiling for the camera on her Instagram yesterday.

“Heartbroken doesn’t begin to cover what myself and the rest of the world are feeling,” she wrote.

“You were an inspiration to many and I was lucky to call you my partner. You will be missed so much.”

Read more: Ricky Hatton’s fight back following battle with depression: ‘I didn’t care if I lived or died’

Leave your tributes to Ricky on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.