Ricky Hatton’s fight back following battle with depression: ‘I didn’t care if I lived or died’

Boxing legend Ricky Hatton swapped the ring for the ice rink as part of the line-up for Dancing On Ice back in 2024.

The star revealed that the show was something he saw as a positive step forward after battling with his mental health during his boxing career.

Ricky died today (September 14) aged just 46. His cause of death is yet to be announced. However, it’s not thought to be suspicious. Police shared a statement revealing that his body was found at his Manchester home early this morning.

DOI 2024 star Ricky Hatton: ‘I was in a really bad place’ (Credit: ITV)

Police statement as death of Ricky Hatton announced

Ricky Hatton was discovered at his home this morning (September 14). His death is not being treated as suspicious, police have said in a statement.

Greater Manchester Police said: “We can confirm that we have found a body at an address on Bowlacre Road in Gee Cross at 6.45am today, Sunday, September 14. The death is not being treated as suspicious.”

It’s understood friends were initially concerned last night, when the star failed to appear at an event featuring one of his boxers.

Ricky last posted on social media two days before his death. He shared a video of himself training and captioned it: “Evening run in the bag. Don’t your worry about that our kid.”

Claire Sweeney and Ricky Hatton dated after falling for each other on Dancing On Ice (Credit: Splash News)

Ricky’s mental health struggles and suicide attempts

The star spoke candidly about his mental health in the past. He explained that one episode was triggered by a major loss in the ring.

Ricky suffered a TKO loss to Floyd Mayweather Jr in December 2007 in a bout for the WBC and The Ring welterweight titles. He battled back to beat Juan Lazcano (May 2008) and Paulie Malignaggi (November 2008) following his first defeat.

But the pivotal loss to Mayweather Jr has been identified as a crucial setback in Ricky’s battle with alcohol, drugs and depression.

Ricky opened up in 2016: “I had suffered from depression for quite some time and a lot of things were going wrong. My mind was going up and down. For a short while there I didn’t care whether I lived or died. I tried killing myself several times.

“I’ve always liked to drink but you can’t drink when you’ve got depression. You feel alright for about an hour and then the more you do it, you just go worse. And then the more and more you drink, the more depressed you get, the more you start worrying and you start looking towards other options such as drugs.

“I didn’t care who I was with, what I was doing. I didn’t care whether I lived or died and it is a very, very difficult thing.”

The boxer recently announced he was returning to the ring (Credit: Splash News)

Ricky’s Hatton documentary detailed his struggles

Ricky took part in a Sky documentary, Hatton, which was released back in 2023. The 90-minute film looked at his life in and outside of the ring, with contributions from Ricky, those closest to him and his boxing peers.

As well as covering Stockport-born Ricky’s rise to main eventing boxing cards in Las Vegas, Hatton also depicted the popular star’s estrangement from his family and split from his coach.

An attempted suicide is also included in the raw documentary, hailed as an inspirational story of a man forced to navigate broken dreams.

The star also told Radio 4 earlier this year: “I used to go to the pub, come back and sit there in the dark crying hysterically.”

Mental health ambassador

He also advocated for boxers to get more help after hanging up their gloves.

The star told BBC Sport: “If a boxer can come out and say they’re struggling and crying every day, it’s going to make a huge difference. Having gone through it, I now see it as my job to help those suffering with mental health.”

Boxing comeback

He recently announced his plans for a boxing comeback. It was due to take place in December.

Speaking to SunSport earlier this year, he shared how he had been inspired by Oasis’ comeback tour, as well as his weight loss, to bring himself back into the ring.

He said: “It inspired a lot of people, you know, for me to get in shape again at the age I’m at. Especially bearing in mind all my problems I’ve had personally with mental health and stuff like that.

“It was nice for so many people to come up to me and go: ‘Oh, I’ve always struggled with my weight and to see you get it off at your age.’

“I’ve always struggled with my mental health and I’ve had my problems. And to see where you were a few years ago to what you’re doing now, it’s inspirational.”

Ricky made a positive step forward with his mental health by appearing on Dancing On Ice (Credit: Splash News)

‘I’ve never done anything by halves’

Ricky’s last major TV appearance was on Dancing On Ice in 2024.

Upon signing up, Ricky was asked if he had anything to prove. He told ITV: “I’m having a laugh but I want to do as well as I can. I’ve never done anything by halves. I have gone in for a laugh and I think people are going to be laughing their bellies off, to be honest with you but I’ll be giving my best.”

Ricky added: “From where I’ve come from a few years back, I was in a really bad place and when people see me doing positive things like the documentary, the exhibition and now Dancing on Ice. As I’m an ambassador for mental health it’s inspiring a lot of people.”

Ricky was candid about his personal issues (Credit: YouTube)

Star’s loved ones yet to release statement

Following his death, Ricky’s family are yet to release a statement.

Ricky was a dad-of-three. Son Campbell, 23 – shared with Ricky’s ex-girlfriend Claire – is also a boxer and has 14 pro wins under his belt. Through Campbell, Ricky is also a granddad to Lyla Nevaeh.

Ricky is also dad to daughters Millie and Fearne. The girls’ mother is Ricky’s former long-term ex-partner Jennifer Dooley, to whom he was once engaged. Before Dancing On Ice, reports linked Ricky to Marie Pollard, beauty therapist Angela Blemmings and model Chelsea Claire.

He also dated actress Claire Sweeney, after falling in love with her on the ITV skating show. The pair had originally met and become friends more than two decades previously.

They split in December 2024, but remained friends. Claire hasn’t yet commented on Ricky’s death.

How much was Ricky Hatton worth?

According to celebritynetworth.com, Ricky – who was an active competitor between 1997 and 2012 – was worth up to $40 million (£31m).

Nonetheless, Ricky enjoyed incredible success in the ring. He suffered only three blemishes on his win-loss professional record. Those three losses came in his last five out of 48 pro fights.

