Rebecca Loos slams David Beckham with damning message in new bombshell interview about notorious ‘affair’

Dutch former glamour model Rebecca Loos first gained notoriety for making claims about having an affair with married footballer David Beckham.

Now, 20 years on, she has addressed the furore again.

Rebecca says she first went public with her claims because she wanted to tell her side of the story in her own way (Credit: Anything Goes with James English/YouTube)

Rebecca Loos message to David Beckham

In a new interview with James English for his podcast Anything Goes, former glamour model Rebecca Loos has dived back into the drama of yesteryear.

While employed as David Beckham’s personal assistant in the summer of 2003, Rebecca claims to have conducted a four-month affair with the footballer.

David called the claims “ludicrous”. Nevertheless, they resurfaced in a 2023 Netflix documentary titled Beckham.

“Journalists were reaching out to me,” she said during her latest interview. “In the end, I thought, ‘this is probably going to come out, it’s better it comes from me’ and I decided to tell my story.

Rebecca felt that the Beckham miniseries avoided parts of the truth when it came to its telling of the allegations (Credit: Anything Goes with James English/YouTube)

“And I naively thought people would appreciate somebody being honest and telling the truth. But people don’t. They want to believe the fairytale.”

Did she have any idea of how big the story would become? That she’d still be talking about it 20 years later?

“I knew it was going to be big. I didn’t realise I’d get as much hatred as I got back then.”

Rebecca concedes that part of her motivation to spill the beans – the alleged beans – was that the course of events had hurt her.

“I was hurt,” she says. “Me going public was a ‘[bleep] you mate’. […] For treating me like that. Big time. It was. I don’t care how powerful you are, how much money you have. It’s not OK.”

Rebecca addressed the claims when they came up in the Netflix doc

Back in late 2023, when Netflix’s Beckham miniseries aired and the alleged affair returned to public attention, Rebecca Loos appeared on Good Morning Britain to answer questions about it.

She said that after the documentary went live on the platform, Beckham fans inundated her social media accounts with “horrific messages”.

“I woke up to all these horrific messages on Instagram,” she said. “And this awful trolling. And read about it in the papers with others. I never experienced it [at the time] because 20 years ago we never had social media.”

She added then that she’d rather not have to talk about it again.

“I have left this behind me and moved very much on with my life. But when this documentary came out, I tried very hard to just let it go and get on with my life but it really bothered me at the little angle and how he played the narrative, how misleading it is and how it’s making me look like the bad person.

“Of course I am also guilty,” she conceded. “It takes two to tango. He’s never denied it. He has said that my claims are ludicrous – but ludicrous is not denying.”

