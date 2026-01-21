‘Serial offender’! Resurfaced clip sees Victoria Beckham steal the show at another wedding 19 years ago

Victoria Beckham appears to be a serial offender when it comes to upstaging the bride, if Brooklyn’s claims are true.

A resurfaced clip has returned to haunt the star and it shows her stealing the show at a wedding 19 years ago.

Victoria, now 51, is wearing a wedding gown in the footage and makes even designer Vera Wang whip her head around to look.

There are cries of “Perfect Spice!”, as all the attention is taken away from the bride.

Victoria Beckham stole the show at a wedding in 2007 (Credit: Shutterstock)

And Victoria is loving every single minute of it.

However, all is not as it seems, as fortunately for Victoria, the footage isn’t from a real-life wedding dress fitting.

It is actually a clip from the US comedy, Ugly Betty.

But the timing of its reemergence couldn’t be worse.

Victoria Beckham steals show at another wedding

Victoria had a guest appearance in an Ugly Betty episode called A Nice Day For A Posh Wedding, which aired in 2007.

The Spice Girl portrayed herself, but as a crazed maid of honour who had been brought in to upstage antagonistic Wilhelmina Vivian Slater, played by Vanessa Williams.

In the scene, bride Wilhelmina is having her own gown fitted by designer Vera (who also played herself) when Victoria suddenly throws open the curtains.

“This is major!” Victoria dramatically exclaims, as she throws her arms in the air. Everyone in the room gasps as they turn to stare.

Vera even rushes over and gives blonde-haired Victoria a “booty bump” because she looks so great.

The footage is now going viral on social media in the wake of Brooklyn’s wild wedding claim.

Victoria Beckham making someone else’s wedding about herself happened in ‘Ugly Betty’ too 19 years ago pic.twitter.com/X9MWqq43dV — Culture (@notgwendalupe) January 20, 2026

On Monday night, Brooklyn broke his silence on his fallout with his family.

And in the six-page Instagram Story post, he accused his mother of “hijacking” his first dance at his 2022 wedding with wife Nicola Peltz.

Brooklyn claimed she stole the moment and danced ‘inappropriately on him’.

“In front of our 500 wedding guests, Marc Anthony called me to the stage, where in the schedule was planned to be my romantic dance with my wife but instead my mum was waiting to dance with me instead.

“She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone. I’ve never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life.”

Brooklyn’s allegation has sent the internet into overdrive, with memes of the so-called dance popping up all over the place.

And now switched-on fans have hunted down the footage of Victoria in Ugly Betty.

‘Life imitating art’

Sharing it online, one X user said: “Victoria Beckham making someone else’s wedding about herself happened in Ugly Betty too 19 years ago.”

Another re-poster added: “Victoria Beckham upstaging the bride is literally a storyline from Ugly Betty.”

Brooklyn Beckham claims Victoria ‘highjacked’ his first dance with Nicole Peltz (Credit: Splashnews.com)

And someone else wrote: “OMG life imitating art (well, according to Brooklyn).”

ED! has contacted both Victoria and Brooklyn’s reps for comments on his allegations about his family.

Meanwhile, elsewhere fans have also been discussing whether Victoria is even able to dance “inappropriately”.

The chatter has come after a new video of her dancing ‘like an average mother’ also emerged online.

