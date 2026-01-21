Concerns for Harper Beckham, 14, as secret heartache Brooklyn didn’t share ‘revealed’

Brooklyn Beckham may have posted a scathing statement hitting out against his family, but one person he failed to mention was his younger sister, Harper.

Over the years, it always appeared that Brooklyn and Harper had a very close relationship. And even when the reports of a Beckham feud began, he and his wife, Nicola, still posted on their social media for Harper’s birthday.

So now that Brooklyn has taken the ultimate step by speaking out against his family, concerns have grown for what this means about his and Harper’s relationship. And it seems that is something Brooklyn is dealing with privately.

Harper and Brooklyn have previously been really close (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Brooklyn’s ‘heartbreak’ over Harper relationship

While they may have always seemed close, it appears the Beckham feud is still coming between Brooklyn and his sister.

According to The Sun, an insider revealed that Brooklyn is facing his own secret “heartache” over this affecting him and Harper.

They said: “He really loves and misses Harper. He wishes there was some way for him to see her without him seeing his parents.”

The 14 year old, who has recently surprised fans with how much she looks like Victoria, has not been involved in the Beckham feud, with previous reports suggesting Brooklyn wanted to keep her away from everything.

Not only that, but the source confirmed that Nicola was “really close” to Harper too. So for the “drama” to come between them has been “heartbreaking”. And that’s why he didn’t mention her in his bombshell statement.

This was backed up by The Mirror. An insider told them that because Harper lives “under the same roof” as David and Victoria, the situation is “very hard”.

The divide between Brooklyn and Harper is believed to have deepened as the public feud has grown over the last few months. Brooklyn has no more contact with his other brothers, but it appears he wishes the situation was different with Harper.

Brooklyn alleged his brothers blocked him (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

What did Brooklyn say about his family?

On Monday night (January 19) the eldest Beckham son released six Instagram Stories. Each slide was filled with bombshell claims.

Brooklyn made it clear that he had no intentions on reconciling with his parents. And even claimed they controlled his life while he was growing up in the industry. He even claimed his brothers “blocked” him on social media last summer.

He said in the statement: “Since the moment I started standing up for myself with my family, I’ve received endless attacks from my parents, both privately and publicly, that were sent to the press on their orders.

“Even my brothers were sent to attack me on social media. Before they ultimately blocked me out of nowhere this last summer.”

Brooklyn claimed that his family “disrespected” Nicola repeatedly. One huge talking point of the statement, was that Victoria danced “inappropriately” on him. And that she “hijacked” his first dance at his wedding. Since then, the internet have created a lot of hilarious memes – which Brooklyn’s own brother has liked.

Entertainment Daily has reached out to Brooklyn’s reps for comment.

Read more: Why Victoria and David Beckham have been warned against responding to Brooklyn Beckham’s statement publicly

Do you think Brooklyn should see Harper amid the Beckham feud? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to know your thoughts!