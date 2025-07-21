Beckham fans perform double take as Harper, 14, shows off new look: ‘You are so much like your mumma’

With a stylish and glam mum like Victoria Beckham, it’s no surprise that daughter Harper is following in her footsteps.

The 14 year old is the youngest of Victoria, 51, and husband David’s, 50, children. As well as Harper, the power couple share Brooklyn, 26, Romeo, 22, and Cruz, 20.

And recently, Harper shocked fans as she unveiled a new makeover after taking a leaf out of her famous mum Victoria’s book.

Harper is the youngest child of David and Victoria (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Harper Beckham shows off makeover

On Sunday (July 20), Harper – who recently celebrated her birthday with a message from brother Brooklyn – appeared in a make-up tutorial video on Victoria’s beauty brand Instagram account.

In the clip, Harper showed viewers how to apply one of her mum’s latest products, a liquid blush. The teen looked quite the expert as she applied the product to her face.

Rocking long blonde hair, Harper also wore long fake nails and a strapless top.

The video was captioned: “Before it was in your make-up bag, it was in hers. #HarperSeven our #VBBMuse wears Colour Wash in ‘Flushed’ — a lab sample, of course.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Victoria Beckham Beauty (@victoriabeckhambeauty)

‘She looks so much like Victoria’

Fans of the Beckhams soon rushed to the comments section to share their shock over how much Harper Beckham looks like Victoria.

“Gosh close up you are so much like your lovely mumma,” said one person. Another then wrote: “She looks so much like you here Victoria.” A third agreed: “Beautiful girl. Harper is your carbon copy.”

Beautiful girl. Harper is your carbon copy.

Someone else praised the teen: “Thank you for showing how teens can wear so little makeup and look natural. I love it. I can’t wait to wear it too! Oh, and I am 66 years old.”

Things are reportedly tense in the Beckham clan at the moment (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Beckham family ‘feud’

In other Beckham news, the famous family are reportedly embroiled in a feud at the moment – spurred on by Brooklyn and wife Nicola Peltz.

It’s believed that 26-year-old Brooklyn and Nicola have fallen out with David, Victoria and the family.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Brooklyn and Nicola had unfollowed his brothers, Romeo and Cruz on Instagram.

However, it was later reported that it wasn’t the case. It was being claimed that Romeo and Cruz have, in fact, blocked the couple. The move has reportedly “blindsided” Brooklyn and Nicola.

Read more: Eye-watering true cost of the Beckhams’ wedding ‘revealed’ – £100k dress; ‘priceless’ cake; whopping fee they were paid

So, what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.