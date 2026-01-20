Why Victoria and David Beckham have been warned against responding to Brooklyn Beckham’s statement publicly

Victoria and David Beckham have been issued a warning following son Brooklyn’s shock statement as their family feud explodes.

Last night (January 19), Brooklyn Beckham released a series of Instagram Stories, breaking his silence on the Beckham feud.

For more a year, there have been reports that the Beckham family have been involved in a feud behind the scenes. But, barring Cruz, none of them have ever publicly spoken about it – until now. But just because Brooklyn has, doesn’t mean that Victoria and David should.

Joseph Hagan from Streamline PR spoke exclusively to Entertainment Daily, revealing how he thinks David and Victoria should handle the situation with Brooklyn.

What did Brooklyn say in his post?

Brooklyn made several bombshell claims throughout his posts. He alleged that he and his wife, Nicola, had tried to celebrate David’s 50th birthday with the family, but that they were “rejected”.

Not only that, but he made it extremely clear that he does not want to reconcile with his family. As part of the statement, Brooklyn claimed that Victoria and David had “controlled narratives” of the Beckham family for his whole life – and even claimed that they have made up lies to the press.

Brooklyn alleged that Victoria even “hijacked” his first dance at his wedding, leaving him feeling “uncomfortable”. And fans have really enjoyed making memes since. Since the post, images of Victoria at the wedding wearing ‘underwear’ have resurfaced.

Throughout the statement, Brooklyn emphasised that he is now “standing up” for himself and his wife. And that he and Nicola now want “peace, privacy and happiness” for their future. While there was a lot to unpack in the statement, we were also left with quite a lot of questions. The biggest of which – will David or Victoria respond?

But as of right now, David and Victoria have not responded directly to the claims. And there could be a good reason for that.

Will Victoria or David respond to their son?

Joseph Hagan told ED! that their silence could actually be “strategic”. And in this specific situation, it could be very beneficial.

That’s because this isn’t just an ordinary PR case – it’s a family. And by responding, things could potentially get even worse.

He explained: “From a PR standpoint, a brief, measured statement could help control speculation and close down further narrative escalation. However, from a parental and personal perspective, responding publicly could risk deepening the situation or further alienating their son.”

Joseph went on to warn: “In cases like this, silence can sometimes be a strategic decision rather than avoidance.”

However, while the Beckham brand does have a family image connected to it, Joseph doesn’t think Brooklyn’s statement will result in “long-term reputational damage” for any of the family.

