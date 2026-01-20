Who are the ‘women from Brooklyn Beckham’s past’ and 5 other questions we still have after his bombshell statement

Brooklyn Beckham released a bombshell six-page statement on Instagram last night, ripping into his famous parents and leaving his open-mouthed followers with so many unanswered questions.

The statement attacked Victoria and David, levelling a series of serious accusations at them. He also confirmed: “I do not want to reconcile with my family.”

But why has he spoken out now? Will they respond? And who are the other women Victoria Beckham is said to have invited back into her son’s life? Here are all the questions that need answers following the bombshell statement from Brooklyn Beckham.

Brooklyn Beckham has come out swinging in defence of his relationship with wife Nicola Peltz (Credit: Splash News)

Brooklyn Beckham statement – Who is Kim Turnbull and the ‘women from his past’?

In the statement, Brooklyn claimed: “My mum has repeatedly invited women from my past into our lives in ways that were clearly intended to make us both uncomfortable.” But who is he talking about?

Brooklyn met Nicola Peltz in 2019, and they tied the knot three years later, in 2022. Before that, he romanced Hana Cross for nine months. They split in mid-2019. Previous to that, in April 2018, he was pictured kissing model and actress Lexi Wood. Before Lexi, Brooklyn was in a relationship with Madison Beer. Brooklyn’s longest relationship before Nicola was with Chloe Grace Moretz. They were on/off between 2014 and 2018.

In 2016, he is rumoured to have romanced Kim Turnbull – brother Romeo’s current girlfriend. She certainly appears to be, in public at least, the only woman currently linked to Victoria.

According to TMZ, Kim and Romeo’s relationship led to Brooklyn, 26, and Romeo, 23, no longer being on speaking terms. Kim has now been welcomed into the Beckham family as Romeo’s girlfriend. In fact, sources claim that David and Victoria were ‘comfortable with Kim and trusted her with their son’. So could this be who Brooklyn is referring to?

Romeo Beckham is dating Kim Turnbull, who was previously linked to Brooklyn (Credit: Splash News)

Why wouldn’t Victoria help dogs displaced by the LA wildfires?

In the statement, Brooklyn claimed: “The one time my wife asked for my mum’s support to save displaced dogs during the LA fires, my mum refused.”

The Beckhams are dog lovers, and Victoria shared that she was ‘heartbroken’ by the “devastation and loss” the wildfires in 2025 caused. So why wouldn’t she want to help in any way she could? David also urged his followers to “support organisations helping on the ground”.

So the claim that Victoria refused to help Nicola – who raised almost $60k for the displaced dogs – is a little baffling.

Why has Nanny Sandra been dragged into this?

In his statement, Brooklyn claimed: “During the wedding planning, my mum went so far as to call me ‘evil’ because Nicola and I chose to include my Nanny Sandra, and Nicola’s Naunni at our table. Because they both didn’t have their husbands. Both of our parents had their own tables equally adjacent to ours.”

Ahhhh, that old table planning nightmare that anyone who’s ever got married will be familiar with. Traditionally, the bride and groom are joined by the best man, bridesmaids and their parents on the top table. But with Nicola’s grandmother widowed and David’s mum Sandra divorced from his dad, they decided to do things differently. Plus, Brooklyn is said to have been in touch with his grandparents, despite the family feud.

So why would Victoria have a problem with Sandra sitting at the top table, unless it meant her mother-in-law was stealing some of her spotlight at her son’s wedding…?

David and Victoria have so far been tight-lipped on Brooklyn’s accusations (Credit: Splash News)

Why did the Beckhams not want a private meeting with Brooklyn?

In something straight out of Prince Harry’s playbook, Brooklyn alleged: “We travelled to London for my dad’s birthday and were rejected for a week as we waited in our hotel room trying to plan quality time with him. He refused all of our attempts. Unless it was at his big birthday party with a hundred guests and cameras at every corner.”

So why did they not want to meet him privately? Could it have been they felt safer with other people/witnesses around? Did they feel something Harry-esque was coming? Or do they really feel “family ‘love’ is decided by how much you post on social media, or how quickly you drop everything to show up and pose for a family photo op”?

Why has Brooklyn released a statement now?

Is there a straw that broke the camel’s back?

If the feud has been raging since before the Peltz-Beckham wedding, why has Brooklyn decided that now is the right time to release his statement?

Has something escalated behind closed doors since he served legal papers on his parents, instructing them to stop posting about him on social media?

Brooklyn made a series of wild claims about his famous family last night (Credit: Splash News)

Will David and Victoria respond?

The jury’s out – but 20-year-old Cruz might. After all, he has previous after his Instagram Stories statement at the end of last year where he claimed Brooklyn had blocked them all on social media.

Is staying silent and hoping it all goes away the best option for David and Victoria? Or will they come out swinging, hitting back at all of Brooklyn’s accusations? Certainly, you’d think that if Victoria did dance “inappropriately” on her son and “hijack” the first dance at his wedding, one of the 500 guests would’ve said something by now.

So will David and Victoria respond? So far, our requests for comment have gone unanswered. David has been out today (January 20) and hasn’t mentioned it. Some members of the family have been on social media, too, and haven’t addressed it.

But the worry is, staying silent may lead people to believe that perhaps there is some truth in what Brooklyn posted, and that speculation in itself could do even more damage to the ‘Brand Beckham’.

Your move, Posh and Becks…

