All the stars who’ve lost their homes in the LA wildfires as Paris Hilton’s burns down on live TV

The recent wave of wildfires sweeping through Southern California has not only left thousands displaced but has also claimed the homes of numerous celebrities.

High winds have fueled blazes which have scorched tens of thousands of acres and forced more than 70,000 evacuations.

LA wildfires cause devastation

For many stars, the destruction has been deeply personal, as they see decades of memories reduced to ashes.

Actor Billy Crystal revealed that his home of 46 years was completely destroyed.

In a heartfelt statement, he shared: “Every inch of our house was filled with love. Beautiful memories that can’t be taken away. We are heartbroken, of course, but with the love of our children and friends, we will get through this.”

Paris Hilton witnessed the devastation unfold on live TV as her $8.4 million Malibu oceanfront home went up in flames.

“Heartbroken beyond words. Sitting with my family, watching the news, and seeing our home in Malibu burn to the ground on live TV is something no one should ever have to experience,” the reality star posted online.

“This home was where we built so many precious memories. While the loss is overwhelming, I’m holding onto gratitude that my family and pets are safe.”

Similarly, Schitt’s Creek star Eugene Levy and his son, Dan, have lost their family home.

Dan shared his heartbreak on social media. “Heartbroken for my family, my friends, and the people of LA affected by the catastrophic fires.” He wrote.

Talk show host Ricki Lake and actor Cary Elwes also confirmed their homes were destroyed.

“Sadly, we did lose our home, but we are grateful to have survived this truly devastating fire,” Cary wrote.

The wildfires are still raging in Southern California (Credit: SplashNews)

Spencer and Heidi Pratt

Images of devastation included the rubble of Anthony Hopkins’ $6 million home, with only its gate left standing.

Grammy-winning songwriter Diane Warren also took to social media after losing her Malibu home of 30 years.

“There’s a rainbow shining on it, which I’m taking as a sign of hope for all creatures who have been affected by this tragedy,” she wrote.

Meanwhile, reality stars Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag recounted the chaos of the evacuation.

“The one positive sign I saw as our house burned down was our son’s bed burned in the shape of a heart,” Spencer wrote. “A sign of how much love was in this house.”

“The main thing is that we’re safe and got out,” Heidi added tearfully.

Brooklyn Beckham posted a photo of the wildfires from his apartment (Credit: Brooklyn Beckham via Instagram)

Patsy Palmer and Brooklyn Beckham

Brooklyn Beckham, the eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham, shared a chilling Instagram Story from downtown Los Angeles showing a fiery orange glow in the distance.

He urged followers to stay safe and provided emergency resources.

Victoria Beckham added: “Seeing the devastation and loss caused by these wildfires is absolutely heartbreaking. Los Angeles holds such a special place in our family’s hearts.

“Our thoughts are with everyone affected, especially those who have lost their homes or loved ones. Please stay safe and look after each other during this devastating time.”

Meanwhile, Eastenders legend Patsy Palmer, who relocated to Malibu in 2014, shared her heartbreak.

“My heart is broken. My brain is fried today looking at the devastating scenes of the fires AGAIN in my hometown,” she wrote.

“I just returned home to my home after the fires a couple of weeks ago and left on Saturday back to work in the UK and now this. My family are safe, but lots of my friends have lost their homes again, which is extremely traumatic. Being here so far away is really really hard. I’m praying and crying as I write this.

“I’m helpless here but praying hard. Please reach out if you need anything. Richard and kids are there safe and evacuated. This is huge. Really wasn’t expecting this. Heartbroken. Stay safe.”

Many stars have lost their homes (Credit: SplashNews)

Stars grateful to be safe

Despite the destruction, some stars expressed gratitude for their safety.

Mark Hamill, Ben Affleck and Jamie Lee Curtis were among those whose properties narrowly escaped.

Hamill described the wildfires as the most severe since 1993, while Kate Beckinsale shared her grief for the community. “Weeping for all of the people and pets involved, so many of them I know,” she wrote.

The fires have grown into one of the most destructive events in Los Angeles history. Local and state officials are working tirelessly alongside firefighters to contain the blaze.

Amid the chaos, stars including Richard Armitage highlighted the scale of destruction, calling it “apocalyptic” and urging people to focus on those directly impacted rather than landmarks such as the Hollywood sign.

For the stars and their fans, the wildfires are not just a natural disaster but a shared tragedy.

