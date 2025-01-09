Hundreds of thousands of residents are under evacuation in Los Angeles as raging fires engulf the city.

Good Morning Britain correspondent Ross King is just one of the stars who’s been forced to flee his home as authorities struggle to contain the wildfires.

In an emotional segment on GMB today (January 9), Ross said that the Runyon Canyon wildfire is “just a couple of miles away” from his home.

Ross King says LA wildfires are ‘one of the scariest things’ he’s seen (Credit: Good Morning Britain/ITV)

Ross King forced to flee Los Angeles home

Speaking to GMB presenters Ed Balls and Ranvir Singh, Ross revealed that he’s been forced to evacuate his LA home. The wildfires continued to rip through the community as he shared the update.

Ross then spoke about seeing pictures of his residence affected by the disaster. He said: “The pictures are difficult to watch and, as you say, when you’re right here in the middle of it, it’s the most destructive fire in LA history.

Your heart breaks.

“At the moment there are about 10 fires going on and the one that is very close to me is the Runyon Canyon which is referred to as the ‘sunset fire’ which is just a couple of miles away,” he said, holding back tears.

“We are under evacuation orders at the moment, it’s not mandatory. But I tell you, it’s such a weird feeling when you are packing up the car and you’re getting everything ready, going round the house, taking photographs and you’re thinking this may be the last time you actually see the house. Your heart breaks.”

Ross said one of his friends in Malibu lost her beach house in the fire. Three other people he knows have completely lost their homes in the Palisades.

The GMB correspondent has lived in LA for 25 years. However, the current wildfires are “one of the scariest things” he’s experienced. “It’s so scary,” he cried.

Smoke and flames have engulfed the celebrity-filled Palisades neighborhood (Credit: Splash News)

‘You have to take it seriously’

The 62-year-old presenter is taking the request to evacuate “seriously”. He said: “It is very much ‘Ready, set, go!’ is the instructions that they give you.”

He continued: “We’ve had cases packed for a day or so but a couple of hours ago it really was a case of get absolutely everything, get it in the car and make sure the car is facing the right way, be ready for roadblocks, be ready for carnage on the road. You have to take it seriously.”

Fellow GMB correspondent Noel Phillips also showed the destruction caused by the wildfires live from the Palisades in Los Angeles. He was seen standing before a local church, now reduced to rubble.

Noel spoke to American actor Chris Browning hours after evacuation. He said: “It’s paradise up there, with a chance of burning alive… It’s so close to home.”

He continued: “I’m seeing people that I know that their lives are just gone.”

