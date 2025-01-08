Piers Morgan has made a massive career move by leaving News UK to fully focus on his YouTube channel Piers Morgan Uncensored.

The broadcaster shared the news about his exit in an Instagram reel. As a result, fans are urging him to go back to hosting Good Morning Britain amid his transition to the online show, which he officially launched in 2022.

Piers’ announcement comes after his contract of three years with UK News came to an end. However, the news channel will “maintain commercial interest” in his new venture until 2029.

Piers Morgan announces YouTube show Uncensored

On Wednesday (January 8), the 59-year-old journalist shared a series of Instagram Stories confirming his move to YouTube.

He’s partnered with Rupert Murdoch’s News UK for his new brand, which targets the US audience. “News UK and Piers Morgan’s Wake Up productions Announce Innovative New Partnership,” he wrote.

Wake Up Productions will acquire the rights to the YouTube channel, while News UK will retain a commercial interest until 2029.

Commenting on the venture, Piers stated: “I have had a great time working back at News and am delighted that we will continue to be partners. Owning the brand allows my team and I the freedom to focus exclusively on building Uncensored into a stand-alone business, editorially and commercially, and in time, widening it from just me and my content.”

“It’s clear from the recent US election that YouTube is an increasingly powerful and influential media platform, and Uncensored is one of the fastest-growing shows on it in the world. I’m very excited about the potential for Uncensored.”

Fans urge him to ‘get back to GMB’

Piers will not be appearing on News UK or writing for publications owned by Rupert. However, his book deal with Harper Collins will continue, reports the Mirror.

An insider claimed that he will “occasionally contribute” to the News Corporation’s newspapers. However, viewers want Piers back on morning television, with many urging him to go back to hosting daytime news programme GMB. He left in March 2021 after an on-air row over Meghan Markle.

One fan said: “Are you sure you will not go back to GMB? I would start watching it again.”

Another added: “Get back to GMB, never been the same since you left.”

“You should go back to Good Morning Britain,” suggested another fan.

Piers Morgan Uncensored has accumulated over 3.63 million subscribers on YouTube since it was started two years ago.

