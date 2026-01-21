Cruz next? Beckham brother appears to side with Brooklyn as entire internet mocks Victoria’s dancing

Cruz Beckham has appeared to weigh in on the dramatic Beckham feud after Brooklyn made some bombshell allegations. And fans are shocked.

On Monday night (January 19), Brooklyn Beckham finally broke his silence about the reported feud between him and the rest of his family. In a lengthy and scathing Instagram Story statement, Brooklyn made quite a lot of allegations. One of which included how his mum, Victoria Beckham, “hijacked” his first dance with wife Nicola Peltz-Beckham, and instead “inappropriately” danced on him.

The shock allegation has led to quite a lot of hilarious memes, and sent the internet into a frenzy. While David and Victoria have both since posted on Instagram, they haven’t commented on the situation. However, it seems Cruz Beckham, the younger brother of Brooklyn, isn’t shying away of getting involved.

Cruz has liked a video making fun of his mum (Credit: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / SplashNews.com)

Cruz Beckham makes unexpected social media move

While the internet has been in full swing, mocking the entire Beckham scandal – particularly Victoria’s dance with Brooklyn – the rest of the family have not spoken about it.

Throughout last night, it appears Cruz was also enjoying the jokes about the whole situation, as he liked an Instagram video poking fun at Victoria’s dance.

An Instagram comedian, Olly, posted a video pretending to be the wedding DJ. In the skit, Olly said: “And now for the song requested by the mother of the groom for her first dance with her son!”

It was at this moment he presses play on the 1996 hit R&B classic, Pony by Ginuwine’s. The song is most notably performed in Channing Tatum’s Magic Mike movie.

The video was clearly amusing, and trying to bring some comedy into the whole situation. And it seems Cruz enjoyed it. While David and Victoria have been warned not to speak out about the situation, Cruz clearly is trying to make his stance known.

Cruz Beckham has liked the Instagram post (Credit: Instagram)

Fans shocked at Cruz’s move

But as the video is poking fun at his mum, could it be the younger Beckhams way of siding with his brother? The video is clearly poking fun at Victoria’s alleged dance with Brooklyn.

Fans instantly went wild after they noticed that Cruz had liked the post. One commented: “Cruz Beckham has liked this video!!”

Another added: “This is even funnier when you see Cruz has liked it.”

“Can’t believe that Cruz Beckham has actually liked this,” a third penned.

Brooklyn released a bombshell statement (Credit: Splasher / SplashNews.com)

What did Brooklyn say about his family?

The social media video came after Brooklyn made bombshell claims against his family, as the Beckham feud well and truly exploded.

In his statement, Brooklyn revealed that he doesn’t want to reconcile with his family as they have “consistently disrespected” his wife.

He also alleged that Victoria “cancelled” making Nicola’s dress in the “eleventh hour”. It was the dress situation that initially sparked feud claims at the time.

Brooklyn claimed that he and Nicola did actually try to attend David’s 50th birthday but that they were turned away.

As for the first dance, Brooklyn penned: “My mum hijacked my first dance with my wife. Which had been planned weeks in advance to a romantic love song.

“In front of our 500 wedding guests, Marc Anthony called me to the stage, where in the schedule was planned to be my romantic dance with my wife. But instead my mum was waiting to dance with me instead. She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone.

“I’ve never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life.”

The feud has rumbled on for a year with reports recently suggesting Brooklyn was considering dropping his family name. But now things have well and truly exploded. But everyone is just waiting to see if any other Beckhams will speak out. Or if Cruz will like more Instagram posts.

