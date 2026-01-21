Victoria and David Beckham break their social media silence following son Brooklyn’s bombshell statement

Victoria Beckham and husband David have broken their social media silence after their son Brooklyn shared a bombshell statement.

Following huge coverage over the past year surrounding a family feud, Brooklyn finally spoke out and posted a lengthy post on Monday (January 19).

Yesterday, Victoria and David remained completely silent online. However, the pair have since posted to their Instagram accounts.

Victoria honoured Emma Bunton’s 50th birthday (Credit: Instagram)

Victoria and David Beckham break their silence

In an Instagram Story shared this morning (January 21), Victoria has honoured Spice Girl bandmate Emma Bunton with a happy birthday. The singer has turned 50 years old.

While sharing a photo of the pair from their Spice Girls days, Victoria wrote: “Happy birthday @emmaleebunton, I love you so much!!”

In a follow-up Story, Victoria shared a clip of their Say You’ll Be There video and added: “Happy birthday Baby. Kisses x x x.”

David also shared birthday wishes (Credit: Instagram)

David, on the other hand, also shared a couple of Stories on Instagram this morning to honour more birthdays.

One was for Nicky Butt and the other for Phil Neville and twin sister Tracey Neville.

As of this writing, the Beckhams family have not addressed or responded directly to Brooklyn’s statement.

David and Victoria have not directly addressed Brooklyn’s statement (Credit: Instagram)

Brooklyn Beckham statement

Brooklyn’s statement has been the talk of the town this week, and many celebrities have sided with him.

He said: “I have been silent for years and made every effort to keep these matters private. Unfortunately my parents and their team have continued to go to the press, leaving me with no choice but to speak for myself and tell the truth about only some of the lies that have been printed.”

In a huge blow to his parents, Brooklyn added: “I do not want to reconcile with my family. I’m not being controlled, I’m standing up for myself for the first time in my life.”

He then continued to hit out, saying: “For my entire life, my parents have controlled narratives in the press about our family. The performative social media posts, family events and inauthentic relationships have been a fixture of the life I was born into.”

‘My mum hijacked my first dance with my wife’

Elsewhere, Brooklyn alleged that Victoria did not make Nicola’s wedding dress and cancelled “in the eleventh hour”. He also claimed that his parents “repeatedly pressured and attempted to bribe me into signing away the rights to my name”.

“The night before our wedding, members of my family told me that Nicola was ‘not blood’ and ‘not family’,” he continued.

Brooklyn added: “My mum hijacked my first dance with my wife. Which had been planned weeks in advance to a romantic love song.

“In front of our 500 wedding guests, Marc Anthony called me to the stage, where in the schedule was planned to be my romantic dance with my wife. But instead my mum was waiting to dance with me instead. She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone. I’ve never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life.”

